5 Simple Exercises You Can Do While Sitting At Your Desk

5 Simple Exercises You Can Do While Sitting At Your Desk

Sitting for prolonged hours may make you obese, increase your risk of heart disease, raises cholesterol levels and makes you develop postural deformities. Here are 5 simple exercises you can perform while sitting in a chair.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 3, 2017 02:48 IST
2-Min Read
You can do these simple exercises while sitting in your chair at work or home.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Prolonged sitting makes you obese and increases risk of heart disease.
  2. Leg lifts, ankle rotations, and clenches are great sitting exercises.
  3. Calf toning and arm stretches are also easy exercises to do while sitting
Today's life demands sitting, for long durations of time, breakless. As it makes you obese, increases risk of heart disease and cholesterol, makes you develop postural deformities, sitting for prolonged hours is literally a bane to your health. But can you not do anything about it, and let your work eat-up your health? Well, not really. There are simple exercises that can easily be done while you're sitting on that work chair of yours. Here are 5 amazing exercises you can perform while you're sitting in a chair (at work, home or anywhere else)

1. Ankle Rotations

For five seconds or so, rotate your ankles in both the directions. This exercise helps improve your flexibility and reduces your chances of suffering from sprains.

2. Clenches

Clench your buttocks tightly and hold for about 10 seconds. This makes one repetition. The exercise strengthens your legs and hips area. It's simple, effortless, and effective, what more can one ask for?

3. Arm Stretches

Give your hands a little break from the laptop and perform this simple exercise. Stretch your right arm as far to the left as you're able to, supporting it with your left hand and hold it there for about 5 seconds.

4. Leg lifts

Start with both your feet flat on the floor. Lift both of your legs one by one, starting with the right leg and then the left. Lift each leg up to the level of the underside of your desk or the height of your waistline. Do this exercise for strengthening your thigh muscles and your core.

5. Calf muscle toning

Work out your calf muscles by raising your legs up on the tips of your toes while still sitting in your chair. Hold on this stance for about ten seconds so as to complete a repetition. The exercise is great for your calves.


