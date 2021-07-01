National Doctor's Day 2021 Celebrates Medical Professionals: Know More About This Day
National Doctor's Day 2021: This year the day pays tribute to those healthcare professionals who lost their lives during the covid-19 battle.
National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 every year
HIGHLIGHTS
- National Doctor's Day is observed on July 1 every year
- This day is used as an opportunity to thank medical professionals
- National Doctor's Day was first celebrated in July 1991
National Doctor's Day is celebrated on 1 July every year. This day honours the doctors for their round the clock service especially during the coronavirus pandemic. National Doctor's Day was first celebrated in July 1991. In India, this day marks the birth as well as the death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy who was one of the renowned physicians in India. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the day will be celebrated via virtual events. The day is organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). This National Doctors Day 2021, we use this opportunity to say 'thank you' to our physicians for their dedication and contributions to society and the community.
National Doctor's Day 2021: Let's celebrate the noble profession
The theme for the National Doctor's Day 2021 is 'Save the Saviours'. This year the day pays tribute to those healthcare professionals who lost their lives during the covid-19 battle. Corona warriors will be felicitated during the virtual event on this day.
Also read: National Doctor's Day 2021: Do's And Don'ts For Doctors To Build A Healthy Lifestyle During The Pandemic
Also read: National Doctor's Day 2021: Honouring Doctors For Their Spirited Fight Against The Covid-19 Pandemic
On the same, Dr. Bhumesh Tyagi says, "As whole country is fighting with deadly COVID-19 the Health care professional or frontline workers are working excruciatingly not only to treat a the patient but also helps in preventing the spread of infection and minimizing the damage to the society. A doctor not only has to sacrifice their personal but their mental and physical health is also at stake. It is crucial for doctors to stay positive and control stress with meditation to make this battle easier."
Also read: National Doctor's Day 2021: The Need For Doctors To Stay Mentally Fit During The Pandemic
(Dr. Bhumesh Tyagi is an Asst. professor and Senior Consultant - General Medicine at Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.