Here’s All That You Need To Know About National Doctor’s Day 2022

National Doctor's Day 2022: National Doctors Day is celebrated in order to show gratitude to the doctors for their immense contribution to society.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jun 30, 2022 03:40 IST
2-Min Read
National Doctor's Day 2022: National Doctor's Day is celebrated to recognise the importance of doctors

It's National Doctor's Day. The day is marked to celebrate the health care staff who work day and night to save lives. The world has seen doctors leading from the front, during the COVID 19 outbreak, without compromising on their duties even for a bit. And to express gratitude to the health professionals, National Doctor's Day is celebrated by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), every year, on July 1. It is also the birth and death anniversary of the former chief minister of Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was an eminent doctor.         

Theme

Every year, a new theme is allotted to this day. For 2022, the theme for National Doctor's Day is “Family Doctors on the Front Line.”


History

National Doctor's Day was first celebrated back in the year 1991 with an aim to honour the work of former Chief Minister of Bengal Dr BC Roy. He was a well-known doctor who worked relentlessly to serve society. 


On February 4, 1961, he was awarded the highest civilian award in the country “Bharat Ratna.” He is known for setting up medical institutions like Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Victoria Institution (college), and Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital among others.

Significance

National Doctor's Day is celebrated to mark the role of doctors in society. Doctors work tirelessly just to ensure that the patients remain in good health. This day is a great way to thank the healthcare staff for their dedication and hard work. 

How is National Doctor's Day celebrated?

A number of activities and events are organised at school and college levels to make the students aware of the roles and responsibilities of doctors and healthcare workers. 


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

7 Best Probiotics For Gut Health In 2022

 

Trending Diseases