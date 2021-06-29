National Doctor's Day 2021: The Need For Doctors To Stay Mentally Fit During The Pandemic
National Doctor's Day 2021: During the pandemic, it is crucial for the doctors to stay mentally and physically fit. Here are some tips that might help.
National Doctor's Day 2021: This day marks the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy
HIGHLIGHTS
- National Doctor's Day is observed on July 1
- This day celebrates medical professionals
- This day offers an opportunity to express gratitude towards doctors
National Doctor's Day is observed on June 1. This day celebrates the noble profession of doctors and their crucial role in the society. This day is celebrated on different dates all across the world. In India 1 June is celebrated as National Doctor's Day. With the spread of coronavirus, health care professionals were immensely burdened with the challenge of an unexplored disease and increased patient flux. Emotional and physical exhaustion due to high numbers of patients per doctor, job-related pressures, risk of infection, long working hours with Personal Professional Equipment (PPEs) are a few contributing factors to the adverse mental health of health care professional.
National Doctor's Day 2021: The importance of staying mentally fit
The overall well-being of doctors cannot be ignored. Promotion of mental health is the need of the hour in these testing times. Stress management and relaxation techniques, taking a break, developing a hobby and seeking professional help are some of the ways with which psychological predicaments can be monitored and controlled. Mindfulness exercises and meditation have been proven very fruitful to reduce stress. Physical exercises improve blood circulation and heart function and generate a feeling of accomplishment and 'feel good' with the release of endorphins. Positive affirmations and regulated sleep cycle routines help individuals to have a positive outlook and improve mental health and wellbeing.
To conclude, medical professionals serve society by providing health and wellbeing and safeguarding the health of every patient, but meanwhile, they tend to neglect their own wellbeing.
It is vital to understand the importance of apt psychological functioning and the promotion of the same. The emphasis on mental health has shifted recently as these testing times brought light to its importance.
Exhaustion and burnout should be treated with the same sincerity and gravity as any other health condition because if neglected today these difficulties would turn into a mental disorder.
(Dr Charu Dutt Arora is an Infectious Disease and COVID care professional)
