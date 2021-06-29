ASK OUR EXPERTS

National Doctor's Day 2021: The Need For Doctors To Stay Mentally Fit During The Pandemic

National Doctor's Day 2021: The Need For Doctors To Stay Mentally Fit During The Pandemic

National Doctor's Day 2021: During the pandemic, it is crucial for the doctors to stay mentally and physically fit. Here are some tips that might help.
  By: Dr. Charu Dutt Arora  Updated: Jun 29, 2021 11:39 IST
2-Min Read
National Doctor's Day 2021: This day marks the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy

National Doctor's Day 2021: This day marks the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. National Doctor's Day is observed on July 1
  2. This day celebrates medical professionals
  3. This day offers an opportunity to express gratitude towards doctors

National Doctor's Day is observed on June 1. This day celebrates the noble profession of doctors and their crucial role in the society. This day is celebrated on different dates all across the world. In India 1 June is celebrated as National Doctor's Day. With the spread of coronavirus, health care professionals were immensely burdened with the challenge of an unexplored disease and increased patient flux. Emotional and physical exhaustion due to high numbers of patients per doctor, job-related pressures, risk of infection, long working hours with Personal Professional Equipment (PPEs) are a few contributing factors to the adverse mental health of health care professional.

National Doctor's Day 2021: The importance of staying mentally fit

The overall well-being of doctors cannot be ignored. Promotion of mental health is the need of the hour in these testing times. Stress management and relaxation techniques, taking a break, developing a hobby and seeking professional help are some of the ways with which psychological predicaments can be monitored and controlled. Mindfulness exercises and meditation have been proven very fruitful to reduce stress. Physical exercises improve blood circulation and heart function and generate a feeling of accomplishment and 'feel good' with the release of endorphins. Positive affirmations and regulated sleep cycle routines help individuals to have a positive outlook and improve mental health and wellbeing.


Also read:  Know What's Work-Life Balance For Doctors In COVID-19 Warzone

nea0flbo

Try mediation to reduce stress after long working hours
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 4 Health Tips To Follow During Pandemic By Doctor

To conclude, medical professionals serve society by providing health and wellbeing and safeguarding the health of every patient, but meanwhile, they tend to neglect their own wellbeing.

It is vital to understand the importance of apt psychological functioning and the promotion of the same. The emphasis on mental health has shifted recently as these testing times brought light to its importance.

Also read: 7 Tips For Doctors To Maintain Mental Health While Treating Patients Amid Pandemic

Exhaustion and burnout should be treated with the same sincerity and gravity as any other health condition because if neglected today these difficulties would turn into a mental disorder.

(Dr Charu Dutt Arora is an Infectious Disease and COVID care professional)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

