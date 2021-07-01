National Doctor's Day 2021: Do's And Don'ts For Doctors To Build A Healthy Lifestyle During The Pandemic
National Doctor's Day 2021: Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 in India. This day honours doctors all across the world for their round the clock service.
National Doctor's Day 2021: Doctors should meditate and take adequate rest to reduce stress
HIGHLIGHTS
- National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 every year
- Doctors are experiencing increased stress during the pandemic
- Healthy lifestyle can help beat stress and give appropriate rest
The last known pandemic that struck the world was the deadly influenza pandemic in 1918 which killed about 500 million people or one-third of the world's population. A century later we are faced with a similar situation, but the circumstances then compared to the present are very different.
The advances made in science and healthcare allowed us to evaluate the threat faster and also find alternatives to protect ourselves. 'Social Distancing', the one phenomenon that took over our life was also the thing that could keep us safe. However, this did not imply to healthcare professionals. They were required to treat the infected patients and that unfortunately can't be done from a distance.
The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which was more lethal compared to the first compelled us to re-evaluate our healthcare system and ponder if we are protecting our prized warriors adequately. Providing with just the protective gear isn't enough, understanding how it actually impacts them is crucial. The PPE kits alone are exhausting and brings down the efficiency of a caregiver or a doctor by 50%. The constant fear of contracting the infection also adds to the problem and creates inefficiency.
With so many healthcare workers being infected, the hospitals are short staffed and then the ones on duty are left to handle the increasing number of patients by themselves. It is exhausting mentally and physically to see one's colleagues, families or friends infected and worse at times when you cannot save them or do anything to comfort them.
A few techniques and simple practices that can help the healthcare professionals-
Do's
- Ensure adequate precautions and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour
- Vaccinate the healthcare professionals
- Follow a disciplined routine that includes daily exercise and meditation
- Consume a balanced and a nutritious diet
- Take regular breaks and allow a downtime; relax even if it's for few minutes between shifts
- Talk with colleagues and share the fears and issues - that helps provide reassurance that one is not alone and that it is a collective fight
- Spend time with family, if not possible physically speak to them over calls regularly
- Take adequate rest and read, watch something that motivates
- Perform any activity that helps ease stress and divert one's mind off the chaotic day at work
Also read: National Doctor's Day 2021: The Need For Doctors To Stay Mentally Fit During The Pandemic
Don'ts
- Do not isolate mentally, don't sulk, and not allow anxiety to build inside
- Don't maintain direct contact with family and friends if one is working in a Covid ward
- Don't consume information and unverified news on social media that can also impact mental well-being
Also read: National Doctor's Day 2021: Honouring Doctors For Their Spirited Fight Against The Covid-19 Pandemic
The looming fear of the impending third wave is near and the healthcare fraternity is now preparing to fight back. It will be crucial they remain motivated and do not panic under difficult circumstances. While the fight against the pandemic is very much on, it's important we remain confident and motivated that this too shall pass, and we will be able to collectively emerge stronger.
(Dr. Rajan Chaudhry Advisor, Medical Services, Tata Steel)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.