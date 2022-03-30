ASK OUR EXPERTS

Doctors’ Day 2022: Know The Date, Significance And History Of The Day

Doctors' Day is observed to show gratitude to doctors for their hard work and determination in saving lives
Doctor's Day: A say to show gratitude to all medical professionals

Every year, March 30 is celebrated as Doctors' Day in the US, to honour those medical professionals and physicians who help save lives all over the world. Doctors have a daunting task diagnosing and treating patients every day, with more breakthroughs, tools, and information at their fingertips. They ensure that patients receive the best healthcare. In the US, while Doctor's Day is celebrated on March 30, in India, it's marked on July 1.

With the COVID-19 pandemic changing lives across the world, the importance of doctors has never been felt more. Doctors' Day is observed to show gratitude to those medical professionals for their hard work and determination in saving lives.

History


The first Doctors' Day was celebrated on March 30, 1933, to commemorate Dr Crawford W. Long's first use of ether anaesthesia.

Delivering greeting cards to physicians, both alive and dead, is one of the most common ways to commemorate Doctors' Day. Eudora Brown Almond, the wife of a Georgia doctor, began this practise. She believed her husband and other doctors deserved greater credit for their efforts and decided to make this notion a reality.

Almond sent greeting cards to all local doctors and their wives, and even placed flowers on the graves of deceased doctors, including Dr Long. The flowers were red carnations, which would subsequently become the holiday's official flower. The red carnation is still used to express thanks.

US President George H.W. Bush declared National Doctors Day on February 21, 1991, to recognise physicians of the country for their dedication.

Significance

This day is celebrated with much enthusiasm in the US. Various hospitals, clinics, prepare free meals for doctors. Patients, too, write thank you notes to express gratitude to their doctors.

Doctor's Day in India


Doctors' Day is observed on July 1 in India as a tribute to physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was also a philanthropist, an educator, and a social worker who served as West Bengal's Chief Minister for 14 years.

