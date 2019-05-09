Kareena Kapoor's Nutritionist Tells Us All About This Fruit That Can Prevent High Blood Pressure, Bloating And Much More
Mulberry benefits: If you are trying to lose weight but feel constantly bloated, then mulberry is the fruit for you. Here are 5 reasons why you must include it in your diet.
Mulberry can regulate cholesterol and prevent cancer
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mulberry can keep you disease free
- It has antioxidants beneficial for eyesight
- Mulberry can improve digestion and prevent bloating
All healthy foods needn't be expensive. Look around and the naturally growing, locally available and culturally innate foods are the ones that are the healthiest foods around you. One such food is shehtooth or mulberry, a fruit which is abundantly available in all parts of the world. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared the health benefits of shehtooth. She begins her post by drawing a comparison between developed and developing worlds, and how the former is expensive to healthy foods and almost everything that is locally grown. She writes that it is "almost impossible" to source locally frown fresh food, without paying a hefty amount for it.
She goes on to add that countries like India don't have the same problem. Here, healthy food is still inexpensive and is nearly accessible for everyone. But, the very idea of healthy foods has changed and naturally grown foods like mulberry are underestimated. "All we need now is the education and awareness that this fruit is not just super healthy but bloody priceless," she writes.
Mulberry health benefits: high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, eyesight and much more
1. People who have weak eyesight because of ageing can benefit of mulberries as the fruit is rich in carotenes and zeaxanthin. These antioxidants in mulberry help in keeping the retina healthy.
2. Children who fall sick too often or fall sick with every change of season should include mulberry in their diet. Rujuta says that this is the best "vitamin shot" that you can take for keeping you free of flu and congestion this season.
3. If you are trying to lose weight but feel constantly bloated, then mulberry is the fruit for you. It can help in improving digestion. It contains anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce swelling and help you feel lighter.
4. Eat mulberry to prevent premature ageing. It has anti-ageing properties that can make everything around you seem brighter and happier.
5. From cancer, to diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, mulberry is one fruit that can actually keep you disease free. Anthocyanins, fibre and polyphenols in mulberry can help prevent depression and numerous other diseases.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
