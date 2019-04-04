If You Want To Prevent Bloating, Make These Food Swaps Right Now!
Your pattern of eating, the kinds of food you eat and your lifestyle are all factors which influence incidence of bloating. These food swaps can help in keeping bloating at bay.
Excessive salt intake can cause water retention and bloating
HIGHLIGHTS
- Probiotics can help in preventing bloating and improve gut health
- Consume lesser caffeine to keep bloating at bay
- Swap salt with herbs and spices to prevent bloating
Bloating is a result of indigestion or a weak digestive process. The condition occurs when your belly feels swollen after eating. Disturbances in the movement of muscles of digestive system and excessive gas production can together cause bloating. Your pattern of eating, the kinds of food you eat and your lifestyle are all factors which influence incidence of bloating. Taking proper sleep, staying hydrated, maintaining a physically active lifestyle and including fermented foods in your diet can help in keeping bloating at bay.
In this article, we talk about some food swaps that can help prevent bloating, as suggested by celeb fitness trainer Kayla Itsines in her blog. "Unfortunately, some foods can make you feel more bloated than others. The good news is, you can make some quick food swaps to help stop bloating. That way you can eat more of the foods that make you feel good while knowing how to reduce bloating if it creeps up on you!" wrote Kayla in her blog.
Also read: From Bloating To Muscle Cramps This Miracle Drink Is A Perfect Solution To Your Digestive Problems
Foods swaps to prevent bloating
1. Swap coffee with tea
Caffeine has the ability to overexcite the digestive tract and cause bloating. Kayla further mentions that caffeine can stimulate colon muscles. Milk-based coffee can cause bloating to those who are sensitive to dairy. Switching from coffee to herbal tea can help in reducing incidence of bloating. Ginger tea, peppermint tea and even green tea are all amazing beverages that keep bloating at bay.
2. Swap sparkling water with still water
Sparkling water is doing the rounds for being healthier than other carbonated drinks. But what is healthier than simple, plain water, which quenches thirst like no other drink. Drink lots and lots of water to keep bloating at bay.
3. Swap salt with herbs and spices
Excessive salt in your diet can cause bloating. Sodium in salt results build-up fluid, which is one of the most common cause of water retention and bloating. Cut down on salt from your diet to reduce bloating. You can use a lot of other herbs and spices that can add flavour to your food and make it way more delicious than salt can. Turmeric, ginger, garlic, cinnamon and cardamom are a few of the many spices that can promote digestion and prevent bloating.
Also read: Here's A List Of Foods That Make You Prone To Bloating
4. Swap onion with cucumber
Fructans in onions may not be easily broken down, and may lead to malabsorption. Gut bacteria ferments these fructans and this may cause gas and bloating, especially in people with irritable bowel syndrome. If you think you get bloated by eating onion in your salad or in your meals, try swapping it with a hydrating and refreshing cucumber. Cucumber is a natural diuretic that that can help in flushing out excess water from the body.
5. Swap broccoli, kale, cabbage with asparagus
Raw vegetables like kale, cabbage make many feel gassy and bloated. You can try steaming these veggies as it softens the fibre in them. Eat smaller portions of these veggies or add asparagus to your salads. Aspragus provide the gut with good bacteria and helps in improving digestion.
Lastly, it has to be understood that any kind of digestion problems, be it acidity, bloating, constipation, etc are all a result of poor gut health. Focus on improving your lifestyle, eat healthy foods, exercise regularly, include probiotics in your diet and take less stress if you want to improve your gut health.
Also read: Want To Get Rid Of Bloating, Stomach Cramps Once And For All? Cut Down These Foods From Your Diet
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.