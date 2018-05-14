Top 5 Pressure Points For Easing Headaches
Pressure points are those parts of the body which are considered to be extra sensitive. Pressing on these pressure points is known to stimulate relief in the body.
Many people experience pain and discomfort during headache. People who experience frequent headaches without any serious underlying condition resort to aspirins and pain relievers which have numerous side effects. You can always resort to treatments like acupressure and pressure points when it comes to health conditions like headaches. Pressure points are those parts of the body which are considered to be extra sensitive. Pressing on these pressure points is known to stimulate relief in the body. Additionally, people who practice reflexology - a Chinese medicine discipline - believe that touching on pressure points can help in bringing an improvement in health, bring a relief from pain and restore balance in the body. Reflexology is the study of how one part of the human body is connected to another. It works on how massaging on one part of the body can offer relief to another part of the body. Reaching the right pressure points can help in easing pain caused in headaches quite efficiently.
Following are some pressure points which can help you easing pain caused in headache:
1. Union valley
Union valley points are located on the web between your thumb and index finger. In order to treat headaches, all you need to do is pinch the area between thumb and index finger of your hand firmly for 10 seconds. Do not apply pressure painfully. Then, make small circles on the area in one direction and then the other, for 10 seconds each. Repeat the process on each hand. It will help in relieving tension in head and neck and give relief from headaches.
2. Shoulder well
This is the area at the edge of your shoulder, which is just halfway between shoulder point and the base of neck. Apply firm and circular pressure at this point with your thumb for around a minute. Switch and repeat on the other side. A firm touch on the shoulder well pressure point helps in offering relief to pain caused by stiffness in neck and shoulders. Massaging at this point eases neck and pain and prevents headaches.
3. Gates of consciousness
These pressure points located at the base of the skull in hollow areas between two vertical neck muscles. Apply firm pressure on this point with the help your index and middle finger of either hand, for 10 seconds. Release and repeat. It helps in easing headaches caused because of tension in the neck.
4. Drilling bamboo
The drilling bamboo points are located on the indentations on both sides where your nose meets ridge of eyebrows. Use your index fingers and apply firm pressure on both points at once and hold for 10 seconds. Release pressure and repeat again. Touching these pressure points can offer relief from headaches caused by sinus and eyestrain.
5. Third eye
This is the space between your two eyebrows. Use index finger of a hand and apply firm pressure for around a minute. Eyestrain and sinus headaches can be eased by applying pressure on this point.
