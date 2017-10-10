ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Healthy Eating May Actually Destroy Your Vision; Here's How

Healthy Eating May Actually Destroy Your Vision; Here's How

Most people opt for healthy eating to trigger weight loss. This obsession of shedding those extra pounds is what triggers people to switch to healthy eating habits. Health experts reveal that this can endanger lives.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 10, 2017 05:14 IST
2-Min Read
Healthy Eating May Actually Destroy Your Vision; Here's How

Healthy eating habits may cost you your vision

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The obsession of eating healthy may land your vision into trouble
  2. Purely vegan diet may land you in a deficiency of Vitamin B12
  3. Daily intake of Vitamin B12 should be 2.4 milligrams

The obsession of eating healthy may land your vision into trouble. But the need here is to understand why this obsession arises in people. Most people opt for healthy eating to trigger weight loss. This obsession of shedding those extra pounds is what triggers people to switch to healthy eating habits. But the problem that arises is the fact that people opt for it without knowing what healthy eating is all about. Health experts reveal that this can endanger lives.

Though it is good to go vegan, but being on a purely vegan diet may land you in a deficiency of VitaminB12, says Paris nutritionist Sophie Ortega. And this deficiency may land you in weakness, tiredness, depression, memory loss and worst, loss of vision.

Also read: 5 Common Vision Problems Your Child Could Be Suffering From

The human body does not make Vitamin B12 and hence the body needs it from external sources like eggs, dairy, meat or fish.

Some experts reveal that obsessive clean eating disorder is known as orthorexia nervosa. Under this condition, the affected does not possess any interest in healthy eating but the enthusiasm to do so land them into a pathological obsession. This may lead to social isolation, disturbance or even a tendency to harm oneself. But these psychological problems are subject to debates as to whether they exist or not.

Also read: 7 Best Vegetarian And Vegan Sources Of Protein

Orthorexia is not a part of Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders which has been set down by mental health professionals in US. These are mostly used as a benchmark in other places.

Here's what Vitamin B12 deficiency may lead you into

Eating healthy is important. But giving up on rare nutrients which your body does not make may lead to a number of health problems. Hence, it is important for you to continue with seafood, eggs, liver, kidney and dairy products. On an average, daily intake of Vitamin B12 should be 2.4 milligrams for all people above 14 years of age.


RELATED STORIES

'Why Do Dieticians Promote Herb Infused Water For Weight Loss?'

'Here's How You Can Inculcate Healthy Sleeping Habits In Your Child'


Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------