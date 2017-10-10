Healthy Eating May Actually Destroy Your Vision; Here's How
Most people opt for healthy eating to trigger weight loss. This obsession of shedding those extra pounds is what triggers people to switch to healthy eating habits. Health experts reveal that this can endanger lives.
Healthy eating habits may cost you your vision
The obsession of eating healthy may land your vision into trouble. But the need here is to understand why this obsession arises in people. Most people opt for healthy eating to trigger weight loss. This obsession of shedding those extra pounds is what triggers people to switch to healthy eating habits. But the problem that arises is the fact that people opt for it without knowing what healthy eating is all about. Health experts reveal that this can endanger lives.
Though it is good to go vegan, but being on a purely vegan diet may land you in a deficiency of VitaminB12, says Paris nutritionist Sophie Ortega. And this deficiency may land you in weakness, tiredness, depression, memory loss and worst, loss of vision.
The human body does not make Vitamin B12 and hence the body needs it from external sources like eggs, dairy, meat or fish.
Some experts reveal that obsessive clean eating disorder is known as orthorexia nervosa. Under this condition, the affected does not possess any interest in healthy eating but the enthusiasm to do so land them into a pathological obsession. This may lead to social isolation, disturbance or even a tendency to harm oneself. But these psychological problems are subject to debates as to whether they exist or not.
Orthorexia is not a part of Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders which has been set down by mental health professionals in US. These are mostly used as a benchmark in other places.
Here's what Vitamin B12 deficiency may lead you into
Eating healthy is important. But giving up on rare nutrients which your body does not make may lead to a number of health problems. Hence, it is important for you to continue with seafood, eggs, liver, kidney and dairy products. On an average, daily intake of Vitamin B12 should be 2.4 milligrams for all people above 14 years of age.