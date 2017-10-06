ASK OUR EXPERTS

5 Amazing Home Remedies For Viral Fever That Actually Work

5 Amazing Home Remedies For Viral Fever That Actually Work

Viral fever is one of the most common medical problems these days both in adults as well as in children. Symptoms may include a sore throat, cough, hoarseness, runny nose, and body-pain. The fever may also sometimes cause diarrhoea, vomiting or an upset stomach. Here are 5 amazing home remedies that will effectively help you fight viral fever.
  Oct 6, 2017
5 Amazing Home Remedies For Viral Fever That Actually Work

Rely on these amazing home remedies to fight off viral fever fast and effectively

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Viral fever symptoms include sore thraot, cough, body-ache, runny nose.
  2. Ginger&honey, rice starch, and coriander seeds are great home remedies.
  3. Tulsi leaves and fenugreek water also help fight viral fever.
Viral fever is one of the most common medical problems these days both in adults as well as in children. Symptoms may include a sore throat, cough, hoarseness, runny nose, and body-pain. The fever may also sometimes cause diarrhoea, vomiting or an upset stomach. With the changing temperatures due to shifting seasons, the risk of viral fever is on a high nowadays. But good news is that there are plenty of easily available herbs and remedies that can be effective in dealing with viral fever. The best part about these home remedies are that these are free from any side effects, and are easily and remotely available.

Here are 5 amazing home remedies that will effectively help you fight viral fever.

1. Coriander Seeds

Containing essential vitamins and phytonutrients, coriander leaves are very much effective in boosting your immune system. They also contain antibiotic compounds and volatile oils. Thereby, coriander seeds make up a great herb for treating viral infection. You can seek the benefits of coriander leaves by either preparing a coriander tea, or making a coriander-water mixture for yourself.

2. Tulsi Leaves

With anti-bacterial, germicidal, anti-biotic and fungicidal properties, tulsi leaves are yet another effective home remedy for treating the symptoms of viral fever. All you have to do is boil some tulsi leaves in clean water, and mix a half-spoon clove powder. Let the solution boil until the water shrinks to half. Drink this solution in regular periods to fight off the infection.

Also Read: Health Benefits Of Growing Tulsi In Your House

3. Rice Starch

Known as kanji in Hindi, rice starch is a popular home remedy for treating viral infection. It is known to work as a diuretic agent that increases urination and enhances immunity, thereby helping you cure viral fever.

4. Ginger and Honey

Ginger has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and analgesic properties that are powerful enough to provide you instant relief form the symptoms of viral fever. It is generally advised to consume some dry ginger with some honey so as to get rid of viral fever.

5. Fenugreek (Methi) Water

Rich in elements like diosgenin, saponins and alkaloids, fenugreek is also a mighty remedy for treating viral fever at home. Simply soak one tablespoon of fenugreek seeds in half a cup of water, and leave it for full night. Strain and drink the solution in the morning for effective reduction in your symptoms of viral fever.



