Skincare Tips: Fight Skin Problems With Coffee; Here Are Some Simple Ways To Use It

Do you want to fight skin issues at home? Some powerful kitchen ingredients may help reduce skin conditions. Coffee might be your favourite beverage. Do you know you can use coffee powder for your skin as well? Coffee powder can be mixed with other natural ingredients to use it for skin effectively. Coffee can help in fighting inflammation and acne. It also has anti-ageing properties. Application of coffee can also give you soft and smooth skin. Too much sun exposure can also harm your skin. Coffee application can also be used to fight sun damage. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some coffee to pamper your skin. Read on to know some ways to use coffee for your skin.
Skincare tips: Ways to use coffee for skin
1. Coffee for face pack
You can prepare a coffee and turmeric face pack at home. Take some coffee and mix around two pinches of turmeric powder to it. Add some aloe vera to this mixture. Later add milk to it to make a paste. Apply this face pack and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Once completely dry, wash your face properly. Apply this face pack at least twice or thrice a week.
2. Coffee for scrubbing
Coffee can be mixed with coconut oil to prepare scrub. To prepare this coffee scrub you need coffee powder, coconut oil and lemon juice. Take some coffee powder and mix coconut oil in it. Now add half tablespoon of lemon juice to it. Mix it well to make a thick paste. Use this for scrubbing and later moisturise your skin after scrubbing.
3. Coffee for dark circles and puffy eyes
You can fight these two issues with coffee. Take some coffee powder and add olive oil to it. Mix well to make a smooth paste. Dab this under your eye and massage gently. Follow this twice a week for better results.
