5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
Honey can be use as a remedy in several ways. It can help you fight multiple issues naturally. Here are some unusual ways to use honey for better health.
Honey can keep your skin moisturised and help you prevent acne
HIGHLIGHTS
- Honey is loaded with anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties
- Adding honey to diet can help promote better sleep
- Honey can help you prevent skin issues
Honey is commonly used to add a sweet flavour to different foods and drinks. This natural sweetener offers some amazing health benefits too. Honey can be added to different foods and drink adding to their nutritional value. Honey is loaded with antioxidants and antibacterial properties. It also leaves a soothing effect on your digestive system, mind and body. Not many are aware of the multiple uses of honey. It can be used in several ways that can promote your overall health. Here are some unusual ways to use honey for different purposes.
Different ways to use honey
1. For cough
Honey can help you reduce cough. It can also help you fight sore throat. You can take a few drops of ginger juice and mix it with a tablespoon of honey. You can take this concoction before bed for a few days.
2. For wounds
The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties of honey assists in wound healing. According to Mayo Clinic use of medical-grade honey has been shown to promote wound healing, particularly in burns. Studies also suggest that honey can be applied on wounds to promote healing. But you should not depend on honey for treatment. See your doctor first for right treatment.
Also read: Reasons Why You Should Add Honey To Your Diet
3. For skin
Honey can help you boost skin health too. It acts as a natural moisturiser and also helps reduce acne. You can prepare homemade masks and scrubs with the help of honey.
Also read: Surprising Benefits Of Honey For Weight Loss, Wound Healing And Much More
4. For insomnia
Insomnia is a condition in which a person finds difficulty to fall asleep. Adding honey to diet promotes better sleep as it leaves a soothing effect on your mind and body. You can add honey to warm milk and drink this before bed.
5. For lips
Honey can be used as a remedy for chapped lips. It can help you ensure soft lips. Simply take some pure honey and apply it on your lips as a mask. You can also prepare your own honey lip scrub.
Also read: 6 Amazing Health Benefits Of Honey
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.