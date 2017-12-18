Top 5 Tips To Get Rid Of Cellulite
Did you know? Women are more prone to cellulite.
Cellulite appears on buttocks, hips, thighs and stomach
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cellulite appears on the thighs, hips, stomach and buttocks
- Both men and women are prone to cellulite
- To tone the muscles of buttocks, thighs and hips, workout is important
So what is cellulite?
To understand cellulite, it is important to understand the skin. The two layers of the skin, epidermis and dermis, have fat compartments under both the layers. Fat cells here are not not swollen till they do not have any cellulite, and till then the skin is smooth and flat. However, if the fat cells swell up, it leads to the formation of dimples on the skin known as cellulite. Cellulite appears on the thighs, hips, stomach and buttocks.
Both men and women are prone to cellulite. However, women are affected by it more than men. Here's why:
1. Female skin is thinner with small fat compartments
2. Women have high body fat percentage
3. Estrogens and progesterone, the two female hormones, have an important role to play here
Here's how you can get rid of cellulite:
1. Eat healthy
Three meals in a day are recommended, and that too healthy meals. Lots of green vegetables with high protein, fibre content and low carbs, fat content are good for you. Also, avoid processed and preserved foods.
2. Workout
To tone the muscles of your buttocks, thighs and hips, workout is important. Aim for a 30-minute workout plan for yourself, 5 times a week and practice weight resistant workout for yourself. Aerobics can help in keeping the output high and eventually prevent more fat from storing in your body.
3. Drink lots of water
Hydration is very important for you. It helps in detoxification and removal of all unwanted toxins from the body.
4. Massage
Massage does not directly help in reducing cellulite. But it helps in improving blood circulation in that area. As a result, the fat and toxins do not accumulate and cellulite is prevented. Right after taking a shower, gently massage the area with coconut oil for a soft and smooth skin.
5. Dry skin brushing
This helps in improving the lymphatic system function. Dry skin brushing is a brilliant technique which helps in eliminating toxins from the body and softening the fat deposits in the compartments under the dermis.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------