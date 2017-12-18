ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Top 5 Tips To Get Rid Of Cellulite

Top 5 Tips To Get Rid Of Cellulite

Did you know? Women are more prone to cellulite.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 18, 2017 06:39 IST
2-Min Read
Top 5 Tips To Get Rid Of Cellulite

Cellulite appears on buttocks, hips, thighs and stomach

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Cellulite appears on the thighs, hips, stomach and buttocks
  2. Both men and women are prone to cellulite
  3. To tone the muscles of buttocks, thighs and hips, workout is important

So what is cellulite?

To understand cellulite, it is important to understand the skin. The two layers of the skin, epidermis and dermis, have fat compartments under both the layers. Fat cells here are not not swollen till they do not have any cellulite, and till then the skin is smooth and flat. However, if the fat cells swell up, it leads to the formation of dimples on the skin known as cellulite. Cellulite appears on the thighs, hips, stomach and buttocks.

Both men and women are prone to cellulite. However, women are affected by it more than men. Here's why:

1. Female skin is thinner with small fat compartments

2. Women have high body fat percentage

3. Estrogens and progesterone, the two female hormones, have an important role to play here

Here's how you can get rid of cellulite:

1. Eat healthy

Three meals in a day are recommended, and that too healthy meals. Lots of green vegetables with high protein, fibre content and low carbs, fat content are good for you. Also, avoid processed and preserved foods.

2. Workout

To tone the muscles of your buttocks, thighs and hips, workout is important. Aim for a 30-minute workout plan for yourself, 5 times a week and practice weight resistant workout for yourself. Aerobics can help in keeping the output high and eventually prevent more fat from storing in your body.

3. Drink lots of water

Hydration is very important for you. It helps in detoxification and removal of all unwanted toxins from the body.

4. Massage

Massage does not directly help in reducing cellulite. But it helps in improving blood circulation in that area. As a result, the fat and toxins do not accumulate and cellulite is prevented. Right after taking a shower, gently massage the area with coconut oil for a soft and smooth skin.

5. Dry skin brushing

This helps in improving the lymphatic system function. Dry skin brushing is a brilliant technique which helps in eliminating toxins from the body and softening the fat deposits in the compartments under the dermis. 

More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

HOME REMEDIES

Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management
Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Top Factors That Affect The Quality Of Life In Cancer Patients

Parents Of Child With Anorectal Malformation Allege That Doctors Removed Their Son's Kidney

Sleep Disorders In Women Strongly Linked To Infertility Risk

Repeating The Same Actions Can Signal An Early Onset Of Dementia: Tips To Prevent It

5 Shocking Factors To Blame For Male Infertility: Tips To Overcome It

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------