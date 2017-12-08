This Is The Kind Of Diet That Suits Your Body Shape
People can be broadly categorised into three types of body shapes: ectomorphs, mesomorphs and endomorphs. Read below to know which category you belong to and the diet that is suitable for it.
(From left to right) Examples of ectomorph, mesomorph and endomorph men
HIGHLIGHTS
- Only a few people are able to fit in these categories of body shapes
- People must recognise what body shape they belong to
- All the diets are according to hand-size portions
Many people are under the illusion that a particular body type is indicative of only one's physical appearance. But as it turns out, our body type can also tell about how we respond to the food we consume, about our hormonal characteristics and sympathetic nervous system (SNS) characteristics. Thus, people with different body types will have different metabolisms. Getting a hang about your body type can be very helpful in increasing your body's composition and your health-related goals. Body types are generally divided into three categories: ectomorph, mesomorph, and endomorph.
While very few people actually fall into any one of these categories, good physical training and healthy diet consumption can vastly change one's outward appearance. But many people tend to find their general tendencies in one of the three groups.
Ectomorphs are people who are lean and have small bone structures and thin limbs.
Here's the possible diet (according to hand-sized portions) that ectomorph men should follow:
- 2 palms protein rich food in each meal
- 2 fists vegetables in each meal
- 3 cupped carb dense foods in each meal
- 1 thumb of fat dense foods at each meal
Ectomorph women should follow this diet:
- 1 palm of protein dense foods at each meal
- 1 fist of vegetables at each meal
- 2 cupped handfuls of carb dense foods at each meal
- 0.5 thumb of fat dense foods at each meal
Mesomorphs are people who have a medium-sized bone structure and have an athletic body. They are physically active people and have a good amount of lean mass.
Mesomorph men can have the following diet:
- 2 palms of protein dense foods at each meal
- 2 fists of vegetables at each meal
- 2 cupped handfuls of carb dense foods at each meal
- 2 thumb of fat dense foods at each meal
For mesomorph women, the following diet can be useful:
- 1 palm of protein dense foods at each meal
- 1 fist of vegetables at each meal
- 1 cupped handfuls of carb dense foods at each meal
- 1 thumb of fat dense foods at each meal
Endomorphs are people who have a larger bone structure and have more body mass and fat mass. Endomorphs are comparatively less active and face difficulty in burning excess calories.
Here's the diet that suits endomorph men:
- 2 palms of protein dense foods at each meal
- 2 fists of vegetables at each meal
- 1 cupped handful of carb dense foods at each meal
- 3 thumbs of fat dense foods at each meal
Following is the diet that endomorph women should follow:
- 1 palm of protein dense foods at each meal
- 1 fist of vegetables at each meal
- 0.5 cupped handful of carb dense foods at each meal
- 2 thumbs of fat dense foods at each meal
All in all, people should be aware about their carb tolerance, which is extremely dependent on how active they are.
Here is the general carb tolerance of each of the kind of body types:
Ectomorphs
Ectomorphs need high carb intake. They should ideally include lots of carbs in their diet before or after exercises. Their meals must also include vegetables and fruits in a 3:1 ratio in each meal.
Mesomorphs
Mesomorphs can do with moderate intake of carbs. They should include some carb-dense food around their exercise times and should have vegetables and fruits in 4:1 ratio in each meal.
Endomorphs
Endomorphs require low carb intake and yet they are recommended to include foods rich in carbs around their timing of exercise. The should have vegetables and fruits in the ratio of 5:1 in each meal.
The above mentioned details are great for muscle gain, their maintenance and moderate changes in the body composition or weight loss. Whatever the case maybe, the first step towards healthy eating is getting familiar with your body type and then following the diet accordingly.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------