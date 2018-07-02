If You Are Dieting And Working Out But Still Not Losing Weight, Blame These Diseases
Several diseases either induce weight gain or prevent you from losing weight despite your efforts. These conditions, no matter how much you diet or sweat in the gym, are likely to prevent you from shedding those extra pounds.
Weight loss is something which millions are aiming at. But sadly, only a few successfully achieve their goals. In some cases, there is a loophole in your dietary efforts or in your fitness regime. But in some cases, it is neither and yet a person's weight loss efforts go futile. If you have been spending months trying to lose weight and are continuously failing to do so, it is time to get you checked. Sometimes, an underlying health condition could hold you back from losing weight. Several diseases either induce weight gain or prevent you from losing weight despite your efforts. These conditions, no matter how much you diet or sweat in the gym, are likely to prevent you from shedding those extra pounds.
Here's a list of the diseases which prevent you from losing weight despite dieting and working out:
1. Hypothyroidism
An underactive thyroid gland or hypothyroidism actively contributes to weight gain. This is because of lack of thyroid hormone in the body. This hormone is linked to the basic metabolic activity of the body. When the hormone is produced in a ratio which is required by the body, you burn calories more quickly and easily. But when your body falls short of this hormone, your metabolism slows down and results in weight gain. Therefore, no matter how much you try, weight loss continues to be a slow process or an ineffective one.
2. Cushing's syndrome
Cortisol is an important hormone produced by your body's adrenal glands. This hormone is responsible for metabolizing carbs, sugar, fats and proteins into energy for your body. The Cushing's syndrome is a metabolic disorder characterized by the overproduction of cortisol in the body. Excessive cortisol in your body can give you excessive weight on the face, neck, back and between the shoulders. This could hold you back from losing weight despite all your efforts.
3. Polycystic ovary disease (PCOD)
PCOD is one of the most common hormonal disorders affecting women's fertility. The symptoms of this condition include irregular periods, overgrowth of hair, obesity and acne outbreak. This condition is characterized with the development of a cyst on the ovaries. It affects blood sugar and testosterone levels in a woman's body. It also affects the efficiency of the thyroid gland. Therefore, PCOD, in many ways stops you from losing weight effectively.
4. Chronic stress
You may think that stress does not affect your weight loss goals, but it does and it strongly does. Stress increases the cortisol levels in your body. This makes your body more likely to store fat, primarily around the waist and thighs. This form of weight gain further contributes to other health problems. So no matter how much you diet or run on the treadmill, anxiety and stress will hold you back from achieving your weight loss goals. Over time, chronic stress may develop into depression, which further makes it harder for you to shed those extra pounds. Some people end up gaining weight when in depression. These people have the tendency to overeat unhealthy food which further contributes to weight gain.
5. Insulin resistance
Insulin resistance goes hand-in-hand with weight gain. When you eat carbs, your body breaks it down to form glucose. This enters your blood stream and increases your blood sugar levels. The pancreas is them stimulated to produce insulin, the glucose-binding hormone. This then allows your body to use it for energy. When your body becomes resistant to insulin, your blood sugar levels remain high. The pancreas produces more insulin to combat blood sugar but as a result of the resistance, the insulin does not get used up. Both these factors contribute to increase hunger. As a result, you end up eating way too much and these results in weight gain. So even if you are spending hours in the gym trying to shed those additional pounds, your efforts would be futile because of the unhealthy binge-eating habit.
