What Is More Important For Weight Loss - Diet Or Exercise?
Dieting VS Exercise, which one works best for weight loss?
A good health is a result of a well-balanced and nutrition-dense diet
HIGHLIGHTS
- Skipping meals means slipping away from your weight goals
- Weight loss is 70%, the food you eat and 30% is the exercise
- Overt-raining can start burning muscle for fuel and store more fat
Before advocating any one of the two, just think; are you certain that you are eating healthy enough to avoid exercise? Every week a new diet craze is taking everyone by storm. Avoiding carbs and fats completely seems to be a quick fix which would have fleeting results on your weight. But how about a life where you can enjoy a glass of wine or a good brownie once in a while? That's more satisfying to me!
You can't lead a life fearing food or avoiding social gatherings. We need to fuel our body with something that is soothing and nourishing. The body responds to nourishing food. A good health is a result of a well-balanced and nutrition-dense diet.
"You can't out-exercise a bad diet"
You can exercise for 3 hours in the gym, but if your diet is poor, you won't benefit. It takes 5 minutes to gobble up a cheeseburger but will take up to 2 hrs in the gym to burn its calories (a lot of which also depends on your metabolism).
So, the best thing to do is focus on increasing metabolism instead of going obsessive standing on your weighing scale after every bite you take.
How to rev up your metabolism
1. Drink water and lose weight
Well, if it sounds so simple, then maybe it is. Drinking water plays a vital role in augmenting energy expenditure throughout the day.
2. Workout routine
Exercise not only burns fat while you are working out but even post workout. So you reap benefits of workout long after you stop sweating, as the body burns more calories while replenishing the oxygen stores in the muscle.
3. Eat at regular intervals
Skipping meals means slipping away from your weight goals. Interval eating in the right quantity and the right food can amplify your metabolism, therefore leading to weight loss.
4. Superfoods to increase your metabolism
Oranges, cinnamon, lemon, apple, almonds, sprouts, ginger are some of the superfoods that can skyrocket your metabolism.
Weight loss is 70%, the food you eat and 30% is the exercise. Therefore, it's not possible to eat everything you want and lose weight without work out. There are no shortcuts to long-lasting results. Incorporating a workout schedule not only keeps you fit but boosts your metabolism too. It helps you lose fat and gain muscles.
Having said that, you need not spend 2 hrs in the gym; it will only put your body under stress. Overtraining can start burning muscle for fuel and store more fat, resulting in weight gain. So, avoid overtraining but push yourself a little more than yesterday.
Just like a car needs timely fueling, your body needs good nutrients. But an unused car for long can lead to a dead battery, and so can your body. This makes it imperative to use your body physically to its greatest potential.
(Monisha Ashokan is a clinical nutritionist at Nourish Me, Delhi)
