ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  What Is More Important For Weight Loss - Diet Or Exercise?

What Is More Important For Weight Loss - Diet Or Exercise?

Dieting VS Exercise, which one works best for weight loss?
  By: Monisha Ashokan | Updated: Mar 29, 2018 07:50 IST
3-Min Read
What Is More Important For Weight Loss - Diet Or Exercise?

A good health is a result of a well-balanced and nutrition-dense diet

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Skipping meals means slipping away from your weight goals
  2. Weight loss is 70%, the food you eat and 30% is the exercise
  3. Overt-raining can start burning muscle for fuel and store more fat

Before advocating any one of the two, just think; are you certain that you are eating healthy enough to avoid exercise? Every week a new diet craze is taking everyone by storm. Avoiding carbs and fats completely seems to be a quick fix which would have fleeting results on your weight. But how about a life where you can enjoy a glass of wine or a good brownie once in a while? That's more satisfying to me!

You can't lead a life fearing food or avoiding social gatherings. We need to fuel our body with something that is soothing and nourishing. The body responds to nourishing food. A good health is a result of a well-balanced and nutrition-dense diet.

Also read: Slow-Carb Diet For Weight Loss: Know All About It

"You can't out-exercise a bad diet"

You can exercise for 3 hours in the gym, but if your diet is poor, you won't benefit. It takes 5 minutes to gobble up a cheeseburger but will take up to 2 hrs in the gym to burn its calories (a lot of which also depends on your metabolism).

weight loss

Diet or exercise, which is better for weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

So, the best thing to do is focus on increasing metabolism instead of going obsessive standing on your weighing scale after every bite you take.

How to rev up your metabolism

1. Drink water and lose weight

Well, if it sounds so simple, then maybe it is. Drinking water plays a vital role in augmenting energy expenditure throughout the day.

weight loss

Drink water to lose weight
Photo Credit: iStock

RELATED STORIES

5 Causes Of Hypothyroidism You Should Know

Hypothyroidism basically means that the thyroid gland is not functioning properly. It refers to the low functioning of the thyroid gland.

6 Foods To Eat For Glowing Skin

What you eat is what your face reflects. Include these foods in your diet for a glowing skin.


Also read: Do I need high intensity training to burn fat?

2. Workout routine

Exercise not only burns fat while you are working out but even post workout. So you reap benefits of workout long after you stop sweating, as the body burns more calories while replenishing the oxygen stores in the muscle.

weight loss

Exercise to lose weight
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Eat at regular intervals

Skipping meals means slipping away from your weight goals. Interval eating in the right quantity and the right food can amplify your metabolism, therefore leading to weight loss.

weight loss

Eat regularly
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Superfoods to increase your metabolism

Oranges, cinnamon, lemon, apple, almonds, sprouts, ginger are some of the superfoods that can skyrocket your metabolism.

weight loss

Oranges improve your metabolism
Photo Credit: iStock

Weight loss is 70%, the food you eat and 30% is the exercise. Therefore, it's not possible to eat everything you want and lose weight without work out. There are no shortcuts to long-lasting results. Incorporating a workout schedule not only keeps you fit but boosts your metabolism too. It helps you lose fat and gain muscles.

Also read: Are there any exercises except walking to reduce weight?

Having said that, you need not spend 2 hrs in the gym; it will only put your body under stress. Overtraining can start burning muscle for fuel and store more fat, resulting in weight gain. So, avoid overtraining but push yourself a little more than yesterday.

Just like a car needs timely fueling, your body needs good nutrients. But an unused car for long can lead to a dead battery, and so can your body. This makes it imperative to use your body physically to its greatest potential.

Also read: Why am I unable to lose weight?

(Monisha Ashokan is a clinical nutritionist at Nourish Me, Delhi)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same. 



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

HOME REMEDIES

These Natural And Homemade Sunscreens Are All You Need This Summer
These Natural And Homemade Sunscreens Are All You Need This Summer

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Parental Feeding Styles Can Have Consequences For Kids. Which Type Is Yours?

Here's How Mother's Stress During Pregnancy Affects The Baby's Brain

Here's Why Old People Have A Disturbed Sleep

Can Timing Of Meals Help With Weight Loss?

Knee Pain Can Lead To Depression

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------