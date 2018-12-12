Here's Wishing Yuvraj Singh A Very Happy Birthday! A True Sport Who Fought Cancer And Emerged Victorious
Wishing Yuvraj Singh A Very Happy Birthday: It goes without saying that every sportsman puts in a lot of effort in the fitness and workout sessions in order to achieve the desired goals. Yuvraj Singh is no exception.
A very Happy Birthday to Yuvraj Singh who turns 37 today!
HIGHLIGHTS
- Yuvraj Singh was declared the player of the 2011 World Cup
- Yuvraj Singh fought cancer and emerged victorious
- In an Instagram post, Yuvraj Singh was seen working out with the ropes
The nation's hero Yuvraj Singh made a comeback in a Twenty-Twenty match against New Zealand. It goes without saying that every sportsman puts in a lot of effort in the fitness and workout sessions in order to achieve the desired goals. Yuvraj Singh is no exception.
Here's a sneak peek into his fitness videos:
In an Instagram post, Yuvraj Singh was seen working out with the ropes. Battle rope is a full-body effective workout. The workout is a dynamic cardio which includes both arms, along with your back, chest, legs and core. This workout strengthens your abs, arms, legs and core. Ropes have become a direct way to enhance the quality of life through the human optimization both physically and mentally. Moreover, battle ropes build strong muscle and lose body fat quickly. From strengthening your core to love weight, battle ropes offer several health benefits.
A fitness inspiration for all, Yuvraj Singh in another Instagram video said, "Last year I was told that I'm old for power training and should stick to my normal routines. Don't tell me I can't do something cause I'm going to do it again till I reach my goals. Look forward to start of a new season. So always remember it's never too late to learn something new and achieve it." Yuvraj Singh was seen sweating it out in the gym by doing some power training.
Power is the combination of strength and speed over time. One can build power with weight training. Power training workouts are great to enhance athletic performance. The weight training workout focuses on all your muscles to help you build power and take your performance to the next level. Apart from this, the workout helps boost metabolism, improves bone density, helps in maintaining a healthy heart and improves brain function.
Wishing Yuvraj Singh a very Happy Birthday!
