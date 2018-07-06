Happy Birthday MS Dhoni! Here's To The Captain Cool Of Indian Cricket Team, The Biggest Fitspiration For The Country
Mahendra Singh Dhoni A.K.A the captain cool of India cricket team celebrates his birthday today and we simply can't stop admiring him! He indeed is one of the fittest to wear the captain T-shirts in the Indian cricket team so far. Here's what it takes to be as fit as Mahi himself.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni A.K.A the captain cool of India cricket team celebrates his birthday today and we simply can't stop admiring him! Be it his wit on the field, his adorable relationship with daughter Ziva or his super-cool outlook even for the most stressful moments, Dhoni is simply amazing. But the one thing that we just can't stop admiring about Mahi is his fitness. He indeed is one of the fittest to wear the captain T-shirts in the Indian cricket team so far. But did you know that our captain cool does not stay in the gym for too long? Surprising, isn't it! The 37-year old cricketer who gives fitness goals to the nation does not believe in spending too much time sweating in the gym.
Captain cool strongly believes that it is your food which matters more than your workouts. Nevertheless, he is muscular enough to perform even the most challenging exercises at the gym. So without much delay, let's take a sneak peek into what it takes to be as fit as the birthday boy, MS Dhoni, himself!
Dhoni's Workout Regime
Do you think it is easy to perform hundreds of squats behind the wickets? Of course not! This defines how fit our captain cool really is. Nevertheless, to Dhoni, an hour of cardio would bring a frown but a football would bring a smile. Yes, football is where it all started. It was football training which made Mahi strong enough to be what he is today, a fitspiration.
Nevertheless, there is some level of workout our captain cool has to go through. His workout includes four hours of practice with the team, starting with a few laps of running. This helps the team build up stamina, either to field, to bowl or to run between the wickets. And Dhoni, being an all-rounder himself, practices for all three purposes. Besides this, he engages in cardio workouts and many other exercises like dumbbell curls, rowing, chest press, lunges, deadlifts, lateral pull-downs and more.
Sounds too typical for captain cool, isn't it? Well, that's not the case with Dhoni. He believes that engaging in sports is a great way to achieve overall fitness. It is something a person enjoys and that is one of the reasons why people prefer spending more time engaging in sports than sweating out in the gym.
Dhoni's diet regime
To Mahi, food matters more than workouts. Being a Desi man himself, he believes that nothing is healthier than a balanced Indian meal. Even if you are on a high-protein diet or on a high-carb diet, Indian cuisine has something to offer for all requirements. This is one of the reasons why Dhoni is not inclined towards junk food which is the key rule to healthy eating. Home cooked food is what he likes and what he eats. His meals consist of daal, vegetable curries, chicken, salad, curd and rotis. When hunger strikes, he goes for a simple chicken sandwich or a fruit. He drinks lots of water to keep himself hydrated and his love for milk and milk-based foods is not news for anyone around.
So simple and yet so cool; that's captain cool MS Dhoni for us!
