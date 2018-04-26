These Are By Far The Best Exercises For Getting Six-Pack Abs
Following a proper diet and doing exercises which focuses especially on your mid-section are going to help you achieve six-pack abs.
Six-pack abs is a popular trend in Bollywood
HIGHLIGHTS
- Six-pack abs is an attractive body type
- It takes a lot of hard work to achieve six-pack abs
- Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and John Abraham have six-pack abs
Having 6-pack abs is surely an attractive body type. But as good as they look, they need lots of hard work and dedication. Many of our Bollywood stars flaunt six pack abs like a complete pro. From Ranveer Singh to Tiger Shroff, John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan, six-pack abs have been a style statement for quite some time now. To achieve six-pack abs, you need a lot more than endless crunches and sit-ups. Following a proper diet and doing exercises which focuses especially on your mid-section are going to help you achieve six-pack abs.
Following are the best exercises which will help you have six-pack abs:
1. Seated leg tucks
This exercise helps in developing upper and lower rectus abdominis. You simply need to sit on a bench crosswise. Raise your legs, bend your knees and lean backward at 45 degree angle. Hold on to the side for support. Use a scissor movement and curl your upper body towards pelvis while rounding your back. Raise your knees towards your head and make body look like a v-shape. The exercise will make your upper and lower abdominals crunch together.
2. Ab crunch machine
This machine in the gym is quite an essential one for your six-pack abs. Use the ab crunch machine regularly in the gym and perform your reps nicely and slowly. Make sure that your abdominals feel a burn as they work in the movement.
3. Cable crunches
This exercise helps in developing upper and lower rectus abdominis. To perform cable crunches, you need to attach a rope to an overhead pulley. Grab each end of the rope and kneel down while holding the rope in front of your forehead.
Bend and curl your torso downward in a way that your back rounds. Move towards your knees. You should feel the stretch on your abdominal muscles which crunch together. To increase the effectiveness of the exercise, squeeze your ab muscles at the end of the movement for 3 seconds and release. Slowly return to the position in which you started.
4. Exercise ball pull-in
This exercise helps and develops your lower rectus abdominis. Get in a position where your feet is resting on the ball and your hands are down on the floor in a push-up position. Now, try tucking your knees towards your chest. The ball will roll in the same direction along with your feet. Pause for a second once your knees are close to the chest, release and get back to the starting position.
5. Hanging knee raise
This exercise helps in shaping and developing lower rectus abdominis. Hang up straight from a pull-up bar or any bar which is strong enough to hold your weight. Keep your feet together. Raise your knees towards your chest. Raise them as high as you can. Pause for a few seconds while you squeeze your lower abdomen. Lower your feet back down and repeat the movement.
6. Jackknife sit-up
This exercise helps in shaping your intercostals, external obliques and pectineus. To perform the jackknife sit-up, you need to sit on the floor while holding a medicine ball, your feet out in front of you. Bend your knees slightly and lift your feet slightly up from the ground. Your ankles should be together. Lean back so that your torso is at 45 degrees from the floor. Hold the medicine ball out straight from your chest, arms only slightly bent. Twist your torso over to one side and try to bring the medicine ball towards the floor. Pause for a moment and repeat the same action in the opposite side.
