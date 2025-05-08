8 Tips To Recover From Dengue Infection
These eight practical tips below can guide you in regaining your health effectively.
8 Tips To Recover From Dengue Infection
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral illness that affects thousands every year, especially during the monsoon season in India. Recovery from dengue can take time, and fatigue often lingers even after the fever subsides. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), proper hydration, rest, and supportive care are essential for complete recovery, as there is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue. Ignoring post-dengue care may lead to complications like low platelet count, weakness, or secondary infections. Here are eight expert-backed tips that can help you or a loved one bounce back faster and regain strength after dengue infection.
Tips to recover from dengue infection
The days after a dengue infection demand attention to nutrition, hydration, and overall health. Platelet levels and energy reserves need to be replenished naturally. Dengue weakens the immune system, so your focus must shift to recovery and preventing relapse. These eight practical tips below can guide you in regaining your health effectively.
1. Hydrate intensively
Dengue leads to severe dehydration. Drink water, ORS, coconut water, and homemade soups. Hydration helps maintain blood volume and supports organ function.
2. Include papaya leaf extract (only under medical advice)
Some studies suggest papaya leaf juice may help improve platelet count. Always consult your doctor before trying this remedy.
3. Eat immunity-boosting foods
Consume fruits rich in vitamin C (like oranges, amla, guava), vegetables, and protein sources to aid recovery and boost immunity.
4. Get enough rest and avoid overexertion
Rest is critical during recovery. Avoid strenuous activity and allow your body to heal fully before returning to routine tasks.
5. Monitor platelet and WBC counts
Regular blood tests help track your recovery. Follow up with your doctor to ensure your platelet and white blood cell counts are improving.
6. Avoid NSAIDs and self-medication
Do not take ibuprofen or aspirin, as they may worsen bleeding. Stick to paracetamol as prescribed by your healthcare provider.
7. Practice good hygiene and mosquito control
Post-recovery, avoid reinfection. Use mosquito repellents, nets, and wear full-sleeved clothing to protect yourself and others.
8. Focus on gut health
Dengue and its medications can disturb your digestive system. Include curd, buttermilk, and light meals to soothe the gut and aid nutrient absorption.
Recovery from dengue requires more than just rest, it's about restoring your immune strength, monitoring vital counts, and preventing future infections. By following these simple yet effective tips, you give your body the best chance to heal fully. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India, awareness and prompt post-infection care are key in reducing dengue complications and recurrences.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.