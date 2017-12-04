Do Men Do Pilates? Soccer Star Ronaldo Has The Perfect Reply
Pilates can be just as challenging as any other exercise and give amazing results for both men and women
Pilates are beneficial for both men and women
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pilates are as challenging as any other exercise in the gym
- Pilates help in developing muscular balance in joints
- Pilates help in relieving stress
It is a common misconception that Pilates are only for women. It was only recently that celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a post of football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo doing Pilates on the core align movement. Looking fit as a footballer in his orange jersey and shorts, Ronaldo perfectly glides on the core align, thereby debunking all myths about Pilates. Experts say that Pilates can be just as challenging as any other exercise and give amazing results for both men and women.
Agrees Yasmin, who captioned the post as:
For all of you who constantly ask, "Do men do #Pilates?' Here's your answer.... If #CristianoRonaldo does then surely you can!!!! Watch him glide on the #CoreAlign working those #football legs"
#Repost @cristiano For all of you who constantly ask, 'Do men do #Pilates?' Here's your answer.... If #CristianoRonaldo does then surely you can!!!! Watch him glide on the #CoreAlign working those #football legs @yasminbodyimage is the 1st studio in #India that has the #CoreAlign, have you tried it yet??? #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #YasminsBodyImage #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #Pilates #PilatesIndia #PilatesMasterTrainer #CelebrityTrainer #FunctonalFriday #fitnessgoals
Here are some benefits that men can expect by doing Pilates:
Posture improvement
An exercise that challenges both strength and flexibility, Pilates help in improving posture. They help in developing muscular balance in joints and reduces chances of injury.
Improves flexibility
Pilates involve various three-dimensional movements that challenge the length and elasticity of muscles and enables joints to move through the greatest possible range.
Strengthens core
Core is the foundation of all muscle movements. A weak core reduces flexibility, range of movement and ultimately causes injury. Pilates help in activating core muscles and engages all postural muscles, thus making our movements more stable and powerful.
Reduces stress
Pilates involve stretching and relaxing of muscle tension, thereby reducing muscle tension. One feels comfortable and at peace after doing Pilates.
Develops neglected muscles
One of the basic functions of Plates is that the exercises focus on the muscles which do not get a lot of attention. Pilates teaches you to consciously move in certain ways to challenge muscles that you don’t hit while lifting heavy weights in the gym or running or any other cardio exercises.
Works wonders for sportspersons
Pilates are recommended to sportspersons, since they help in improving balance and coordination. They enhance muscle control and core stability. Also, Pilates help in improving concentration and focus as they force people to pay attention to their body and movement.
So, men or women, Pilates are for one and all!
