Do Men Do Pilates? Soccer Star Ronaldo Has The Perfect Reply

Pilates can be just as challenging as any other exercise and give amazing results for both men and women
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 4, 2017 01:50 IST
3-Min Read
Pilates are beneficial for both men and women

  1. Pilates are as challenging as any other exercise in the gym
  2. Pilates help in developing muscular balance in joints
  3. Pilates help in relieving stress

It is a common misconception that Pilates are only for women. It was only recently that celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a post of football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo doing Pilates on the core align movement. Looking fit as a footballer in his orange jersey and shorts, Ronaldo perfectly glides on the core align, thereby debunking all myths about Pilates. Experts say that Pilates can be just as challenging as any other exercise and give amazing results for both men and women.

For all of you who constantly ask, "Do men do #Pilates?' Here's your answer.... If #CristianoRonaldo does then surely you can!!!! Watch him glide on the #CoreAlign working those #football legs"

Here are some benefits that men can expect by doing Pilates:

Posture improvement

An exercise that challenges both strength and flexibility, Pilates help in improving posture. They help in developing muscular balance in joints and reduces chances of injury.

Also read: How Pilates Helped Sara Ali Khan And Many Other Celebs Stay Lean And Fit

Improves flexibility

Pilates involve various three-dimensional movements that challenge the length and elasticity of muscles and enables joints to move through the greatest possible range.

Strengthens core

Core is the foundation of all muscle movements. A weak core reduces flexibility, range of movement and ultimately causes injury. Pilates help in activating core muscles and engages all postural muscles, thus making our movements more stable and powerful.

Reduces stress

Pilates involve stretching and relaxing of muscle tension, thereby reducing muscle tension. One feels comfortable and at peace after doing Pilates.

Develops neglected muscles

One of the basic functions of Plates is that the exercises focus on the muscles which do not get a lot of attention. Pilates teaches you to consciously move in certain ways to challenge muscles that you don’t hit while lifting heavy weights in the gym or running or any other cardio exercises.

Works wonders for sportspersons

Pilates are recommended to sportspersons, since they help in improving balance and coordination. They enhance muscle control and core stability. Also, Pilates help in improving concentration and focus as they force people to pay attention to their body and movement.

So, men or women, Pilates are for one and all!



