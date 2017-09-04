ASK OUR EXPERTS

Some Incredible Tricks To Speed Up Weight Loss

Some Incredible Tricks To Speed Up Weight Loss

Happens with many people when they start working out to lose weight, the process begins at a slow pace and may even trouble you as to why it is such a time-taking process, but there are some tricks to speed up weight loss.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 4, 2017 03:55 IST
3-Min Read
Speed up weight loss with these tricks

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. There are some tricks to speed up weight loss
  2. When you keep munching at regular intervals, you wont feel too hungry
  3. Longer hours of sleep help you burn more calories
I have cut down on my daily calorie intake, increased the intensity of workout but it is taking so long for me to come in shape. Is there any way by which I can lose weight faster? Surely this question must have bugged you many times if you just started working out. Happens with many people when they start working out to lose weight, the process begins at a slow pace and may even trouble you as to why it is such a time-taking process, but there are some tricks to speed up weight loss.

Here's how you can stick to your track and speed up your train of weight loss:-

1. Eat more snacks

Strangely, this helps. When you keep munching at regular intervals, you won't feel too hungry and end up eating limited amount of food in your meals. Do remember to munch healthy and nutritious snacks like almonds, wheat crackers or low fat cheese. So don't think twice before munching a snack in between meals, just don't overeat. 

 

lose weight faster and better

Munching snacks regularly keep you full
Photo Credit: iStock


2. Add weight training to workout

While aerobics are helpful in burning calories, strength training is more helpful in boosting metabolism. It is far better to improve your metabolism at this stage as it is a long term change, unlike plain weight loss which might be short term. Also, it is better way to lose weight when you are at rest. 

3. Increase your movements

This is a good way to speed up weight loss. Instead of limiting workout to the gym and specific hours, increase your body movement like taking the stairs, playing with kids in the park or cycling to get your groceries instead of going by a car. Believe it or not, this is so much more enjoyable than gym!

 

lose weight faster and better

Play outdoors, increase physical workout
Photo Credit: iStock


4. Change exercises

Kill the monotony! When you keep performing the same exercises over an extended period of time, our bodies adapt to that routine and we stop benefiting much from it. Therefore, it is very necessary to keep practicing different exercises to see better results.

 

lose weight faster and better

Practice different exercises
Photo Credit: iStock



5. Drink water

The trick to avoid eating more is to keep replacing calories with water. Before taking a meal, a glass of water or sipping throughout will help in keeping you full for longer and prevent overeating. Do not bloat yourself with too much water. 

 

lose weight faster and better

Drink lots of water
Photo Credit: iStock

6. Sleep more

Sleeping more is not equal to being sluggish. It is a very effective way to lose weight faster. It helps to boost metabolism and longer hours of sleep help you burn more calories. Sleeping more regulates your hormones, controlling appetite and also increasing your energy. Also, try sleeping naked, it is a better way to lose weight. 

 

lose weight faster and better

Sleep naked to lose weight
Photo Credit: iStock

With weight loss advice, take what you like and leave out the rest. But with these tricks, they are all effective enough in speeding up weight loss for you. Try them and see the difference.
 



