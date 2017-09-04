Some Incredible Tricks To Speed Up Weight Loss
Happens with many people when they start working out to lose weight, the process begins at a slow pace and may even trouble you as to why it is such a time-taking process, but there are some tricks to speed up weight loss.
Speed up weight loss with these tricks
Here's how you can stick to your track and speed up your train of weight loss:-
1. Eat more snacks
Strangely, this helps. When you keep munching at regular intervals, you won't feel too hungry and end up eating limited amount of food in your meals. Do remember to munch healthy and nutritious snacks like almonds, wheat crackers or low fat cheese. So don't think twice before munching a snack in between meals, just don't overeat.
2. Add weight training to workout
While aerobics are helpful in burning calories, strength training is more helpful in boosting metabolism. It is far better to improve your metabolism at this stage as it is a long term change, unlike plain weight loss which might be short term. Also, it is better way to lose weight when you are at rest.
3. Increase your movements
This is a good way to speed up weight loss. Instead of limiting workout to the gym and specific hours, increase your body movement like taking the stairs, playing with kids in the park or cycling to get your groceries instead of going by a car. Believe it or not, this is so much more enjoyable than gym!
4. Change exercises
Kill the monotony! When you keep performing the same exercises over an extended period of time, our bodies adapt to that routine and we stop benefiting much from it. Therefore, it is very necessary to keep practicing different exercises to see better results.
5. Drink water
The trick to avoid eating more is to keep replacing calories with water. Before taking a meal, a glass of water or sipping throughout will help in keeping you full for longer and prevent overeating. Do not bloat yourself with too much water.
6. Sleep more
Sleeping more is not equal to being sluggish. It is a very effective way to lose weight faster. It helps to boost metabolism and longer hours of sleep help you burn more calories. Sleeping more regulates your hormones, controlling appetite and also increasing your energy. Also, try sleeping naked, it is a better way to lose weight.
With weight loss advice, take what you like and leave out the rest. But with these tricks, they are all effective enough in speeding up weight loss for you. Try them and see the difference.