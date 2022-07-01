ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Why You Must Add Jeera Water To Your Diet? Decodes: Lovneet Batra

Why You Must Add Jeera Water To Your Diet? Decodes: Lovneet Batra

From boosting metabolism to keeping a check on gut-health, this health drink has a lot in store. 
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jul 1, 2022 04:34 IST
4-Min Read
Why You Must Add Jeera Water To Your Diet? Decodes: Lovneet Batra

Cucumber is another great vegetable that hydrates the body

Who doesn't want to have all things healthy at the start of the day? We think we all do. And, in order to get there, we also try various hacks. Well, if you are tired of searching and nothing is working well for you then, please wait. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra is here with a morning drink solution. She wants us to focus on jeera water. As per Lovneet, jeera water comes with a bunch of health benefits. From boosting metabolism to keeping a check on gut health, this health drink has a lot in store. 

Now, let us take a look at the health benefits, according to the nutritionist, of having jeera water in the morning. 

1. It helps boost the body's metabolism. 


RELATED STORIES
related

This Magic Mix Will Help You Deal With Various Stomach Related Issues And Control Sugar Cravings

Munmun Ganeriwal shares her magic mix recipe with her viewers on her Instagram handle. This mx can help ease acidity, indigestion, bloating and even constipation. Munmun Ganeriwal has shared a magic mix recipe with viewers on Instagram

related

Women: Drink More Water And Reduce The Risk Of UTIs

Do Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) trouble you often? Just flush them out from your body with lots and lots of water! A new study states that drinking more water than usual can reduce risk of UTIs in women.

2. It also helps in combating gut-related issues (bloating, acidity, flatulence, belching, etc.)

3. Due to its strong anti-congestive properties, it helps in clearing the mucus in the chest and respiratory tract. And, as a result, it provides relief from cough and cold.


https://www.instagram.com/stories/lovneetb/2858058628680601670/

Now, Lovneet Batra wants us to focus on the ways we can keep ourselves hydrated. She gives us a list of food items that can help. 

1. Watermelon

This is a great source of hydration. Lovneet says, “At 92 percent water, this sweet summer treat is a great source of hydration. Nutritionally, watermelon is no slouch, either. It brings a nice dose of vitamins A, B6, and C, plus lycopene and antioxidants to the table.”

2. Papaya

Apart from nourishing the skin, papaya “keeps it hydrated with its low sodium quality and high-water content. The enzymes in papaya can assist in treating dry and flaky skin and hydrate it well.”

3. Muskmelon

It is loaded with vitamins E, K, and B6. It is also rich in magnesium and calcium. This also helps strengthen the immune system.

4. Cucumber

Cucumber has 95% water content. As Lovneet states, “They are made up almost entirely of water and also provide a small amount of some nutrients, such as vitamin K, potassium, and magnesium.”

5. Onion

It helps in balancing the body's temperature. 

Do let us know if these tips were helpful.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

7 Best Probiotics For Gut Health In 2022

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases