Why You Must Add Jeera Water To Your Diet? Decodes: Lovneet Batra

From boosting metabolism to keeping a check on gut-health, this health drink has a lot in store.
Who doesn't want to have all things healthy at the start of the day? We think we all do. And, in order to get there, we also try various hacks. Well, if you are tired of searching and nothing is working well for you then, please wait. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra is here with a morning drink solution. She wants us to focus on jeera water. As per Lovneet, jeera water comes with a bunch of health benefits. From boosting metabolism to keeping a check on gut health, this health drink has a lot in store.
Now, let us take a look at the health benefits, according to the nutritionist, of having jeera water in the morning.
1. It helps boost the body's metabolism.
2. It also helps in combating gut-related issues (bloating, acidity, flatulence, belching, etc.)
3. Due to its strong anti-congestive properties, it helps in clearing the mucus in the chest and respiratory tract. And, as a result, it provides relief from cough and cold.
Now, Lovneet Batra wants us to focus on the ways we can keep ourselves hydrated. She gives us a list of food items that can help.
1. Watermelon
This is a great source of hydration. Lovneet says, “At 92 percent water, this sweet summer treat is a great source of hydration. Nutritionally, watermelon is no slouch, either. It brings a nice dose of vitamins A, B6, and C, plus lycopene and antioxidants to the table.”
2. Papaya
Apart from nourishing the skin, papaya “keeps it hydrated with its low sodium quality and high-water content. The enzymes in papaya can assist in treating dry and flaky skin and hydrate it well.”
3. Muskmelon
It is loaded with vitamins E, K, and B6. It is also rich in magnesium and calcium. This also helps strengthen the immune system.
4. Cucumber
Cucumber has 95% water content. As Lovneet states, “They are made up almost entirely of water and also provide a small amount of some nutrients, such as vitamin K, potassium, and magnesium.”
5. Onion
It helps in balancing the body's temperature.
