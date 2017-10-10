World Obesity Day 2017: Top 5 Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Quickly Lose Weight
Losing weight requires you to spend huge amount of time and money which at times take on your nerves. Ayurveda provides a plenty of easy methods to lose weight at fast and without having to spend hefty amounts
Obesity day: Daily intake of medicinal herbs helps in weight loss
Are you sick of tiring gym sessions and are looking for easy options to lose weight? Well! there are many easily available herbs which can help you lose weight quickly. Gym training is quite tenacious and often takes a toll on the person's health who fail to abide by its requirements. Ayurveda, on the other hand, makes your job easy by healing you from the inside. This self-healing process involves spreading sufficient amount of oxygen to the cells of your body and eliminating its harmful constituents.
Read on to find out interesting home remedies which can help you in weight loss-
1. Lemon and Honey
A tangy combination of a teaspoon of honey, lemon juice and lukewarm water can help you lose weight. According to Ayurveda, this combination facilitates glucose breakdown process in your body and gradually releases the extra fat. Drinking water infused with lemon will keep your metabolism humming.
2. Bottle Gourd
Bottle gourd magically works in dissolving the extra fat from the body. Moreover, it is rich in fibre which keeps you full, thus reducing your appetite. Bottle gourd should generally be consumed in a liquid form for weight loss.
3. Black pepper
A regular intake of black pepper in whatsoever form helps really well in weight loss process. It shows better results if taken with lukewarm water early in the morning. You can use ginger, lemon, honey, tulsi, cinnamon, or green tea bags to prepare the tea. Drink this before breakfast for weight loss.
4. Basil leaves
The nutrient content of the commonly used herb-Basil leaves, is extremely helpful in lowering your body's cholesterol and therefore helping you in weight loss. Basil leaves can be taken in a capsule form or infused in one cup of hot water to drink as a herbal tea for losing weight.
5. Triphala Powder with Honey
An easily available Ayurvedic Powder- 'Triphala' helps really well with weight loss and can also ease out the digestion process if taken twice a day with lukewarm water. This can also be prepared at home by mixing gooseberry powder, turmeric powder and 'Bibhitaki' in equal amounts.