Here’s Why You Should Add Cumin To Your Diet
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has explained why cumin is a worthy addition to your daily meals.
Cumin seeds improve digestion
India is the land of spices and therefore it comes as no surprise that spices of various kinds have been an integral part of dishes across the subcontinent. And many of these spices also have nutritional benefits in addition to imparting flavour to dishes. Now, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a post on the advantages of adding cumin to one's diet. In a post titled “3 reasons to cook with cumin powder”, Lovneet said, “Cumin powder reduces serum levels of fasting cholesterol, triglyceride, and LDL and increases HDL.” Additionally, cumin also aids digestion by “increasing the activity of digestive proteins.” It may also reduce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, the expert added.
Further, Lovneet Batra also said that cumin contains “powerful antimicrobial compounds which can help reduce the growth of food-borne bacteria.” The nutritionist added, “Also, cumin releases a component called megalomicin, which has antibiotic properties.”
In another post, the nutritionist explained the benefits of Chaksu seeds, a “desi superfood found in almost all the states of India particularly North-West India, in the foot of Himalayas and in Ceylon.”
The seeds that can be used in the form of decoction, powder, and even juice, have several medicinal properties. As per Loveneet Batra, the seeds possess anti-hypertensive effect, and anti-inflammatory qualities, and helps prevents constipation, among other benefits.
In another post, Lovneet Batra also shared a list of foods that help in managing constipation. Sharing details, the nutritionist said, “One in five Indians suffer from constipation. It is not only a cause for discomfort throughout the day but also the root cause of several chronic diseases.”
As per Lovneet Batra, prunes are a “traditional go-to for constipation relief” that helps reduce constipation by “drawing water into the intestines, spurring a bowel movement.”
Additionally, vegetable juice can also help provide relief from constipation, the expert said. Oats, which are rich in beta-glucans – a soluble fiber with probiotic functions – help to feed “the good bacteria in the gut, which helps to regulate intestinal flora and maintain normal intestinal function.” Ghee is another food that helps make bowel movements regular and easier, as per the nutritionist.
Before making any drastic changes to your diet, always consult a doctor.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
