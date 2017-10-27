ASK OUR EXPERTS

Here Are Some Fitness Secrets Straight From Fatima's Workout Regime

Here Are Some Fitness Secrets Straight From Fatima's Workout Regime

Fatima Sana Shaikh has been gearing up with an intense workout for her next film. From cardio to weight training, the Dhaakad girls is leaving no stones unturned to have a lean and toned body
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 27, 2017 01:44 IST
3-Min Read
Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for a lean body in next film

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Fatima Sana Shaikh has been sharing her workout regimes on Instagram
  2. A healthy mix of cardio and wright training works for Fatty
  3. Have your daily dose of positivity through morning runs

Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh is all geared up for her next film Thugs of Hindostan, where she will be seen playing a warrior. For the film, the 25-year-old actress is doing intense cardio sessions. In a series of stories that she shares on Instagram almost daily, Fatima shares her workout sessions that include everything from cardio to running, jumping strength training and much more. According to media reports, the workout is ideal for people who aspire for a lean body.

Also read: Why Blindly Copying Celebrity Workouts May Not Work For You

Some of her cardio workouts include walking on an inclined tremill, squats, burpees, jumping jacks, rope exercises, stretching with weights, body balancing and much more.

In an Instagram post that Fatty shared four days ago, we see her doing a leg stretch in the gym, with the caption, "My fitness secret-morning long runs and stretches".

In Thugs of Hindostan, our Dhaakad girl will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Aamir Khan. Fatima is playing the leading lady in the ensemble cast which also includes Katrina Kaif.

Speaking of her fitness regimes, Fatima had undergone a completely different training for Dangal. It was more of an athletic workout regime including a lot of weight training.

Also read: 3 Things You Must Avoid After A Workout

From training for the role of a wrestler to sweating it out every day for being a warrior, it seems Fatty is interestingly blending her acting career with a fitness regime that can give some major fitness goals.

We hope the actress soon reveals more fitness secrets for her fans who are nothing less than thrilled to see her rocking the gym every day!

In the meantime, here are some amazing benefits of morning runs which might motivate you to wake up early every morning...

1) Good weather and fresh air

Mornings are the times when there are fewer vehicles on the roads and the weather is cooler and calmer than any other time in the day. Especially in a busy city life, we doubt if there is anything better than a morning run!

Also read: Anywhere Workouts: You Don't Always Need Machines To Lose Calories

2) Eat better, feel better

Exercising early in the morning escalates the metabolism and often makes one want to have a good breakfast before leaving for work, as it is going to taste so much better than it usually does.

3) A cure for those pain in the ass hangovers

On nights when you have had a little more fun than you actually should, waking up in the morning becomes all the more taxing. However, a little push and maybe 10 more alarms for a morning run might prevent you from having a really bad day. The fresh air and extra blood flow will warm up your body and senses.

Also read: 5 Upper Body Workouts To Give You Strong, Toned Arms

4) Mood booster

Ever heard of something called a runner's high? Whenever life is giving you lemons, just step out early morning for a run and there's all the dose of positivity that you would have been yearning for. According to a 2012 study published in The Journal of Experimental Biology, intense endurance activity is suspected to lead to an increase in endocannabinoids - the brain chemicals that signal pressures. 



