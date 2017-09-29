Anywhere Workouts: You Don't Always Need Machines To Lose Calories
You don't need to spend thousands of rupees investing in at-home exercise equipment or gym memberships. All you need is motivation-and this article. No more excuses-here are six workouts that you can do at home (or anywhere, really!) without any exercise equipment at all, and in any combination. Getting a fierce body was never easier.
Who said one needs machines to get fit? Here are 6 workouts you can do literally anywhere
HIGHLIGHTS
- These are complete body workouts that can be done anywhere and anytime
- Tuck jump, mountain climber, plank to dolphin are great exercises
- Push-ups and bicycle crunch are other amazing options
You don't need to spend thousands of rupees investing in at-home exercise equipment and gym memberships. All you need is motivation- and this article. No more excuses-here are six workouts that you can do at home (or anywhere, really!) without any exercise equipment at all, and in any combination. Getting a fierce body was never easier.
Remember to warm up before doing any of these exercises. Try performing a few reps of the movements in the workout, making sure to slowly perform the full range of motion to prepare your body. You should also do some high knees or jumping jacks to get your heart rate up.
1. Tuck jump
Standing with the knees slightly bent, jump up as high as possible and bring the knees in toward the chest while extending the arms straight out. Land with the knees slightly bent and quickly jump again.
2. Mountain climber
Starting on your hands and knees, bring the left foot forward directly under the chest while straightening the right leg. Keeping the hands on the ground and core tight, jump and switch legs. The left leg should now be extended behind the body with the right knee forward.
Also Read: These Are The Ultimate Kickboxing Workouts
3. Plank to dolphin
Start in a forearm plank with arms parallel to each other and palms flat on the floor. Lift hips up and back, creating an inverted V with your body. Pause, then slowly lower back into a forearm plank.
4. Push-up
Start in a high plank with your shoulders above your wrists and your spine long. Bend your elbows and lower your body to the floor. Drop to your knees if needed. Push through the palms of your hands to straighten your arms.
5. Bicycle crunch
Sit on floor with knees bent, feet lifted, and hands behind head. Keep chest up and back straight as you lean back to engage abs. Twist to bring right elbow to left knee, straightening right leg.
6. Stair climb with bicep curl
Grab some dumbbells (or household objects) and briskly walk up and down the stairway while simultaneously doing bicep curls to work the whole body.