5 Upper Body Workouts To Give You Strong, Toned Arms
It is important to both sculpt and maintain a fiercely fit upper body- and that includes your arms too. For strong, lean, and powerful arms and shoulders, try these five upper body workouts.
Upper body workout plan for women
- Women's hormones and physiology determine their strength
Why are so many women afraid to work on their upper body? It is a common misconception that upper-body exercise will cause women to pump up and gain "manly" muscles. Fear not! Women's hormones and physiology such as size and shape determine their strength and muscular development. You're not a professional bodybuilder- so you don't have to worry about looking like one. Thus, it is important to both sculpt and maintain a fiercely fit upper body- and that includes your arms too. For strong, lean, and powerful arms and shoulders, try these five upper body workouts.
1. Dumbbell alternating shoulder press and twist
Stand holding a pair of dumbbells just outside your shoulders, with your elbows bent and palms facing each other.
Rotate your torso to the right as you press the dumbbell in your left hand at a slight angle above your shoulder. Reverse the movement back to the start, rotate to your left, and press the dumbbell in your right hand upward.
2. Incline push-up
Place your hands on a box, bench, or step instead of the floor. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the bench. Pause at the bottom, and then push yourself back to the starting position as quickly as possible.
3. Thrusters
Hold a pair of dumbbells next to your shoulders, your palms facing each other. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your torso as upright as possible throughout the entire movement. Lower your body until the tops of your thighs are parallel to the floor. Push your body back to a standing position as you press the dumbbells directly over your shoulders. Lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.
4. Pushup on ball
Using an exercise ball, get into a pushup position with your hands underneath your shoulders and your feet on the ball. Exhale as you bend your elbows, slowly lowering your chest to the floor. Inhale and slowly raise your chest to the start position.
5. Plank row
Place yourself in pushup position with one weight in each hand, shoulder-width apart. Without rocking your hips, contract the core and lift one weight off the floor as you bring your elbow toward the ceiling. Return the weight to the floor while staying in a plank position and repeat with the other arm.
