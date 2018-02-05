5 Reasons Why Your Knee Makes The Clicking Sound And How To Fix It
Ever wondered why you hear the clicking sounds from your knee? Here's why.
Does it ever happen to you while climbing the stairs, boarding a flight or even while walking down the street, that you hear a strange clicking sound coming from your knee? This is known as knee clicking and it occurs when the knee joints have been extended. It can also take place when the knee joints are not in the right place, which happens quite frequently. At times these are backed by no sensations but in some cases they tend to be quite painful. But why does it happen? What is the reason behind those clicking sounds? Are they serious? Let's find out!
We have listed the top 5 reasons why you experience knee clicking. Take a look.
1. An unnecessary tissue around the knee
If you have suffered an injury around the knee and it has not been treated or healed properly, it may lead to the creation of an unnecessary tissue around the knee. This gets tangled in some parts of the knee which causes the clicking sounds in your knee during any sort of movement.
2. Runner's knee
Running is good for your health, but you need to take care of moderation as well. Putting too much pressure on the tibia can land you in a condition known as runner's knee. In this condition, the kneecap goes out of line and does not track along the femur. Tibia and lower bones are responsible for protecting your kneecap, but when they are not in place, the knee makes clicking sounds on movement.
3. Serious damage to meniscus and shock absorber
Meniscus is the lubricator between the bones of the knee. If it gets damaged and is not repaired properly, knee balance is thrown off and it may cause your knee to turn, as a result, a clicking sound is produced on movement.
4. ACL and MCL tear
Both these cause your knee to make clicking sounds and may even lead to chronic pain in knees, stiffness and tenderness.
5. Arthritis
Arthritis in legs can spread to knees leading to inflamed and differently aligned knees. As a result, they make clicking sounds on movement.
To keep the knees strong, you need to exercise all parts of your lower body. Here's how you can keep your knees strong, thereby preventing the clicking sounds.
1. Exercise your quadriceps
To keep your knees strong and sturdy, this one is essential. Sit on the ground with your legs up straight. Roll up a towel and place it under your right thigh, close to the knee. Now bend your left thigh, keeping the foot flat on the ground and not moving the right leg at all. Practice 4 sets, 10 reps each.
2. Maintain a balance between your hamstrings and quads
Not doing so will make you more vulnerable to injuries. Strengthen the back part of your hamstrings to prevent any such injury. Lie down on the floor, on your back. Keep your legs at a 45 degree angle. Now lift your toes from the ground and press your knees firmly against your body. Practice 4 sets, 10 reps each.
3. IT band
This is a great way to provide resistance to your knee while trying to expand the band. Stretch band behind your left and right leg while standing. Hold on to the position for at least 30 seconds for results.
