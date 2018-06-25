Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor! All You Need To Know About Lolo's Fitness And Diet Secrets
Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: Karisma celebrates her birthday on June 25! Read below to know the secret behind Lolo's prim proper figure and her sparkling skin.
Karisma Kapoor is an avid yoga practioner
HIGHLIGHTS
- Karisma turns 44 today
- She is currently with her family in London
- The actress is fond of having healthy and nutritious foods for breakfast
It's the very lovely and adorable Karisma Kapoor's 44th birthday. Karisma aka Lolo is currently in London with her family having a gala time. Some of avid followers on Instagram would probably know this as the diva is constantly sharing details of the precious and luxurious time with her family. Karisma has been an essential part of Bollywood for more than 2 decades and people have loved her for her commendable acting skills and of course, the ultimate style and fitness icon that she is! What we cannot stop wondering is how she is able to maintain that prim proper figure and sparkling glow on her face, even at 44.
Karisma's fitness secrets
Well, for starters, the actress swears by yoga as an effective form of fitness. On the recently concluded International Yoga Day, she took to Instagram to share a post of her doing yoga. Like Lolo, many Bollywood actors and actresses today are taking up yoga to achieve fitness and flexibility in a holistic way.
Yoga helps in improving blood circulation and weight loss. Yoga poses like surya namaskar, warrior pose, shoulder pose and bridge pose can help you have a slimmer waist line and toned and fit body.
Karisma's diet secrets
Apart from yoga, Karisma keeps her diet on check too and makes sure she eats clean and healthy. She posts food choices on Instagram quite often. A close look at them can give you a clear idea as to why she has that sparkling glow on her face.
One of such posts featured her breakfast, which included a variety of berries like strawberries, cranberries, raspberries and blueberries. Berries are known to be packed with essential antioxidants which protect the body from oxidative damage. They are rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin K, manganese and fibre. Berries are one of the healthiest fruits which can help in regulating your blood sugar levels and insulin response.
Karisma's love for fruits for breakfast doesn't end here. She even likes eating fresh and juicy watermelons as part of her breakfast! With 92% water content, watermelon is a delicious fruit which is soaked with essential nutrients. Every juicy bite of watermelons is said to consist significant levels of Vitamins A, B6 and C. The fruit is completely fat-free, is low in sodium and contains not more than 40 calories per serving. Watermelons, thus, could be the secret behind Karisma's perfect and lean figure.
Moving on, browsing through Karisma's profile on Instagram also tells us that she is a coffee lover. Well, who isn't?! When consumed in controlled amounts, coffee can not only help in weight loss, but also improve brain function and heart health.
Healthy and clean eating is the key to good body and overall health.
Kudos to Karisma on her birthday! May she continue to give such amazing fitness goals to her fans. We wish you a very happy birthday, dear Lolo!
