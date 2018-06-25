ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor! All You Need To Know About Lolo's Fitness And Diet Secrets

Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor! All You Need To Know About Lolo's Fitness And Diet Secrets

Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: Karisma celebrates her birthday on June 25! Read below to know the secret behind Lolo's prim proper figure and her sparkling skin.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jun 25, 2018 03:51 IST
5-Min Read
Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor! All You Need To Know About Lolo

Karisma Kapoor is an avid yoga practioner

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Karisma turns 44 today
  2. She is currently with her family in London
  3. The actress is fond of having healthy and nutritious foods for breakfast

It's the very lovely and adorable Karisma Kapoor's 44th birthday. Karisma aka Lolo is currently in London with her family having a gala time. Some of avid followers on Instagram would probably know this as the diva is constantly sharing details of the precious and luxurious time with her family. Karisma has been an essential part of Bollywood for more than 2 decades and people have loved her for her commendable acting skills and of course, the ultimate style and fitness icon that she is! What we cannot stop wondering is how she is able to maintain that prim proper figure and sparkling glow on her face, even at 44.

 

 

#familylunch missing taimur #londondiaries

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Karisma's fitness secrets


Well, for starters, the actress swears by yoga as an effective form of fitness. On the recently concluded International Yoga Day, she took to Instagram to share a post of her doing yoga. Like Lolo, many Bollywood actors and actresses today are taking up yoga to achieve fitness and flexibility in a holistic way.


Also read: Here's Why Kareena Swears By Her Cup Of Masala Chai

RELATED STORIES

Weight Training, Pole Yoga And More: Know The Secret To Varun Dhawan's Six-Pack Abs

The actor, who won many hearts through his performance in his very recent film October, has a perfectly shaped and toned body.

Know All About The Queen's Fitness And Diet Regime

Here's taking a look at what goes behind the fitness and diet regime of the 'queen' of Bollywood, aka, Kangana Ranaut.


 

 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

Yoga helps in improving blood circulation and weight loss. Yoga poses like surya namaskar, warrior pose, shoulder pose and bridge pose can help you have a slimmer waist line and toned and fit body.


 

 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

Karisma's diet secrets




Apart from yoga, Karisma keeps her diet on check too and makes sure she eats clean and healthy. She posts food choices on Instagram quite often. A close look at them can give you a clear idea as to why she has that sparkling glow on her face.


Also read: How Pilates Helped Sara Ali Khan And Many Other Celebs Stay Lean And Fit

One of such posts featured her breakfast, which included a variety of berries like strawberries, cranberries, raspberries and blueberries. Berries are known to be packed with essential antioxidants which protect the body from oxidative damage. They are rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin K, manganese and fibre. Berries are one of the healthiest fruits which can help in regulating your blood sugar levels and insulin response.

 

 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

Karisma's love for fruits for breakfast doesn't end here. She even likes eating fresh and juicy watermelons as part of her breakfast! With 92% water content, watermelon is a delicious fruit which is soaked with essential nutrients. Every juicy bite of watermelons is said to consist significant levels of Vitamins A, B6 and C. The fruit is completely fat-free, is low in sodium and contains not more than 40 calories per serving. Watermelons, thus, could be the secret behind Karisma's perfect and lean figure. 


Also read: 8 Health Benefits Of Cherries You Cannot Miss
 

 

#breakfastlove#watermellon#hearts

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

Moving on, browsing through Karisma's profile on Instagram also tells us that she is a coffee lover. Well, who isn't?! When consumed in controlled amounts, coffee can not only help in weight loss, but also improve brain function and heart health.


 

 

#hotcoffee#januarymornings

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

Healthy and clean eating is the key to good body and overall health.

Kudos to Karisma on her birthday! May she continue to give such amazing fitness goals to her fans. We wish you a very happy birthday, dear Lolo! 

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Facial Masks For People With Oily Skin
Top 5 Facial Masks For People With Oily Skin

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

What To Do About Lonely Older Men? Put Them To Work

Can Google's New Machine Predict Death Of A Person?

An Additional Year Of Education Can Increase Your IQ

Why More And More Men Are Unafraid Of Botox Surgeries

Actress Ihana Dhillon Says Size Should Not Be Confused With Fitness

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
TRENDING DISEASES
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS