Here's Why Kareena Swears By Her Cup Of Masala Chai: Health Benefits Of Masala Chai You Never Knew

Well, well, well! This morning, a picture of Bollywood's bebo Kareena Kapoor Khan sipping over a cup of masala chai popped up on social media! The very glamorous diva, who we can probably hail as one of the most popular fitness icons in the industry today, was simply enjoying her cup of tea. For many people, a mere cup of tea is what keep them going throughout the day. In one of our previous articles, we talked about how celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that having tea or coffee is perfectly fine for everyone, including those with diabetes and those on a weight loss regime. Masala chai is synonymous to Indian culture in many ways. Made with a flavoursome concoction of ginger, cardamom, black pepper, fennel, cloves, star anise and cinnamon to name a few, masala chai has numerous health benefits which could make you love it even more.
Read below to know some amazing health benefits of masala chai:
1. It can help in weight loss
Yes, you heard it right! Masala chai is made with milk, which is considered to be a good source of protein. Intake of protein is recommended to be increased for those on weight loss regime as it helps in reducing hunger and feeling full for longer. Often, black tea form of masala chai can help in preventing weight gain of gain of belly fat. However, it goes without saying that this is going to happen only when you don't add excessive sugar or milk to your masala chai. Also, masala chai alone cannot help in weight loss. It is only when combined with regular exercising and clean and healthy eating that masala chai will be beneficial for your health.
2. It can help in improving heart health
Adding cinnamon in your masala chai can help in improving your heart health. Cinnamon helps in reducing blood pressure along with bringing down levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the body. Also, black tea, which is masala chai without milk can help in regulating blood cholesterol levels. Research states that drinking black tea too can contribute to low blood pressure levels.
3. It helps in reducing nausea
Adding ginger to your masala chai can help in reducing nausea. This is because anti-nausea effects of the super spice that ginger is. Ginger can help in reducing nausea during pregnancy. Cinnamon, black pepper, cardamom and clove are common ingredients in masala chai which have anti-bacterial properties. These anti-bacteria properties keep digestive issues and bacterial infections at bay.
4. Masala chai can reduce blood sugar levels
This is probably the reason why Rujuta says that it is okay for diabetics to have masala chai. Ginger and cinnamon, both of which are common ingredients in masala chai, can have beneficial effects on blood sugar levels. Cinnamon helps in bringing down insulin resistance in the body. Reduced insulin resistance makes it easier for sugar to move out of blood and enter your cells. This helps in bringing down blood sugar levels significantly.
So, when an ultimate style icon like Kareena Kapoor Khan can have masala chai, why can't you? Go ahead and slurp your chai, guilt-free!
