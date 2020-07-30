Hair Care Tips: 5 Vitamins You Must Add To Your Diet For Those Healthy Locks
Hair care tips: A healthy is play a role in maintaining hair health. Several vitamins can boost hair growth and help you fight hair issues. Here's a list of vitamins you should add to your diet to fight hair problems.
Hair care tips: Eat a nutritious diet to support hair growth
HIGHLIGHTS
- Healthy hair requires adequate nutrition
- Vitamin E is beneficial for your hair health
- Know your hair type before choosing hair care products
Healthy hair needs proper nourishment. Using different hair care products is not enough to fight multiple hair problems you might face. Increased pollution, unhealthy diet, poor lifestyle, medical conditions and exposure to chemicals present in products can cause hair damage. These can lead to hair fall, frizzy hair, dryness, split ends and much more. Diet plays an important role in promoting hair health. It provides the right nourishment to your hair and controls the issues you might be facing. If you are also dreaming of healthy hair, here are some essential vitamins you must add to your diet.
Hair Care: Vitamins for healthy hair growth
1. Vitamin C
Vitamin C is quite popular for its benefits for the immune system. Vitamin C is also beneficial for your skin. Not many know that vitamin c is beneficial for your hair too. Vitamin C's collagen production is beneficial for hair growth as it increases blood circulation and promotes denser hair. Citrus fruits are one of the best sources of vitamin C including lemons, orange, grapefruit and much more.
2. Vitamin E
The beauty benefits of vitamin E are quite popular. It has natural antioxidants. Vitamin E works wonders for your hair and boosts hair growth. You can add vitamin E to your diet. Some of the vitamin E sources are wheat germ, soybean oil, almonds, peanuts and green leafy vegetables like spinach. Vitamin can also be applied topically. You can mix the extract of vitamin E capsules to your hair mask.
3. Biotin
Biotin is a B vitamin. The deficiency of this vitamin results in hair fall and lifeless hair. Several products in the market are loaded with biotin. Some food sources are - eggs, fish, meat, seeds, nuts, and certain vegetables such as sweet potatoes.
4. Vitamin D
The sunshine vitamin is responsible for the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. It offers several other benefits to your health. Vitamin is also beneficial for your hair. It promotes the health of hair follicles and its deficiency could lead to hair fall too. Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D. Mushroom, egg yolks, salmon and fortified foods are some food sources of vitamin D.
5. Vitamin A
Another vitamin that can work well for your hair is vitamin A. This vitamin promotes the production of sebum that helps promote hair health. It can promote hair follicle health. Vitamin A food sources include- salmon, tuna, hard-boiled egg, sweet potato, kale, carrot and spinach.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
