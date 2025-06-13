These Diet Changes Will Help You Reset Your Sleep Routine
Certain diet changes can help reset and improve your sleep routine by supporting your body's natural circadian rhythm and optimising the production of sleep-regulating hormones like melatonin and serotonin. Foods rich in specific nutrients such as magnesium, tryptophan, and complex carbohydrates can help calm the nervous system, regulate blood sugar levels, and promote the release of sleep-inducing hormones. By adopting specific dietary habits, you can train your body to feel sleepy at the right time and enjoy more restorative rest. Read on as we share a list of diet changes you can make today for better sleep.
Diet changes that can help reset your sleep routine
1. Add magnesium-rich foods
Magnesium helps relax muscles and calm the nervous system, making it easier to fall asleep. Foods like spinach, almonds, pumpkin seeds, avocados, and bananas can be added to your daily meals to naturally boost magnesium levels and support better sleep.
2. Eat tryptophan-containing foods
Tryptophan is an amino acid that aids in the production of serotonin, which converts into melatonin—the sleep hormone. Including foods like turkey, oats, eggs, dairy, and soy in your dinner can help your body wind down and get ready for bed.
3. Include complex carbohydrates at dinner
Complex carbs like sweet potatoes, brown rice, and whole grains help make tryptophan more available to the brain. They promote a slow release of energy and contribute to stable blood sugar levels throughout the night, which prevents wake-ups due to dips in energy.
4. Cut down on caffeine after 2 pm
Caffeine stays in your system for hours and can delay melatonin release. Reducing or eliminating caffeine intake in the afternoon and evening can prevent stimulation of the central nervous system when your body should be winding down.
5. Limit sugary and processed foods
High-sugar foods can cause energy spikes followed by crashes, leading to disrupted sleep patterns. Processed foods can also interfere with melatonin production. Choosing whole, minimally processed foods helps maintain stable energy and hormone regulation.
6. Have a light dinner, not a heavy one
Heavy or greasy meals too close to bedtime can cause indigestion and interfere with sleep. A light dinner with lean protein, vegetables, and a small portion of whole grains helps your body rest instead of work hard to digest food.
7. Add a bedtime snack with protein and carb combo
A small snack like a banana with nut butter or yogurt with berries before bed can keep your blood sugar stable overnight and encourage melatonin production, helping you fall asleep more easily.
8. Stay hydrated, but not right before bed
Dehydration can affect sleep quality, but drinking too much right before bed may lead to waking up to use the bathroom. Ensure good hydration during the day and taper off water intake about an hour before sleep.
9. Limit alcohol intake in the evening
Though alcohol may initially make you sleepy, it interferes with REM sleep and can cause frequent nighttime awakenings. Reducing alcohol can lead to more restful, uninterrupted sleep.
10. Time your meals consistently
Eating at consistent times each day helps regulate your body clock. When you align meal timing with your desired sleep-wake schedule, you reinforce circadian rhythms and train your body for a healthier, more predictable sleep pattern.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
