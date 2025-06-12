10 Most Effective Hacks For A Lingering Cough
A few smart and effective hacks can soothe the throat, reduce irritation, and speed up recovery from a lingering cough.
Try these hacks today for better health and reduce lingering cough
A lingering cough is a persistent cough that continues for weeks after the initial illness or trigger, such as a cold, flu, COVID-19, or respiratory infection, has resolved. This type of cough can be dry or productive (producing mucus) and is usually caused by airway inflammation, postnasal drip, acid reflux, or even heightened sensitivity in the throat. While it may not always indicate a serious issue, it can be disruptive and exhausting. Fortunately, a few smart and effective hacks can soothe the throat, reduce irritation, and speed up recovery from a lingering cough. Read on as we share hacks to reduce lingering cough.
10 Most effective hacks for a lingering cough
1. Stay well-hydrated
Drinking plenty of fluids helps thin out mucus, soothe throat dryness, and calm irritation in the airways. Warm fluids like herbal teas, broths, or warm water with lemon and honey can be especially comforting. Hydration also supports overall immune function, helping the body heal faster.
2. Use honey before bedtime
Honey is a natural cough suppressant with antimicrobial and soothing properties. A spoonful before bedtime can coat the throat, reducing nighttime coughing spells and improving sleep. Mix it with warm water, turmeric, or ginger for added benefit but avoid giving honey to children under one year of age.
3. Elevate your head while sleeping
Sleeping with your head elevated helps prevent mucus from pooling in your throat and triggering coughing, especially if postnasal drip or acid reflux is the culprit. Use an extra pillow or prop up the head of the bed slightly to keep the upper body inclined.
4. Inhale steam or use a humidifier
Steam inhalation helps moisten dry, irritated airways and loosen mucus. Simply inhale steam from a bowl of hot water or take a hot shower. Using a humidifier in your room also adds moisture to the air, which can ease a dry cough, especially in air-conditioned or winter environments.
5. Try salt water gargles
Gargling with warm salt water a few times daily helps reduce throat inflammation, loosen mucus, and flush out irritants. This simple remedy also helps relieve the scratchiness that can trigger more coughing.
6. Avoid cough triggers
Common irritants like dust, smoke, perfumes, and pollution can worsen a lingering cough. Try to avoid these triggers, use an air purifier at home, and wear a mask when stepping outside in polluted environments to reduce further throat irritation.
7. Sip ginger or turmeric tea
Both ginger and turmeric have powerful anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Sipping on teas made with these ingredients can help soothe the throat, reduce inflammation, and fight any remaining infection causing the cough.
8. Suck on herbal lozenges or natural cough drops
Lozenges and cough drops help moisten the throat, reduce coughing reflex, and provide temporary relief. Look for natural options with ingredients like eucalyptus, menthol, honey, or licorice for added soothing effects.
9. Do breathing exercises
Gentle breathing exercises, especially those focusing on slow and deep breaths, can help retrain the respiratory system and reduce cough reflex sensitivity. Techniques from yoga or pulmonary rehab, like pursed-lip breathing, may also help.
10. Watch for acid reflux triggers
Sometimes a lingering cough is actually caused by acid reflux irritating the throat. Avoid spicy, fatty, or acidic foods, don't lie down right after eating, and consider taking small meals to prevent reflux-related coughing.
Try these hacks today for better health and reduce lingering cough.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.