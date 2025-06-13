Mental Health Tips: Common Mental Health Struggles Women Face & How To Combat Them
In this article, we discuss common mental health issues prevalent in women and how to combat them.
There are certain mental health issues that affect women more commonly or more intensely than men due to a combination of biological, hormonal, social, and cultural factors. Fluctuating hormone levels during menstruation, pregnancy, postpartum, and menopause can uniquely influence women's emotional well-being. Additionally, societal pressures, gender-based violence, and caregiving responsibilities often place a heavier emotional burden on women. These factors can heighten the risk of certain mental health struggles. Keep reading as we discuss common mental health issues prevalent in women and how to combat them.
Common mental health issues prevalent in women & how to combat them
1. Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD)
More severe than PMS, PMDD causes intense mood swings, irritability, and depression before menstruation. Regular exercise, stress reduction through yoga or meditation, a balanced diet, and medical treatments like SSRIs or hormonal therapy can help manage symptoms.
2. Postpartum depression
This condition occurs after childbirth, marked by sadness, exhaustion, and difficulty bonding with the baby. Emotional support from family, rest, open communication, professional counselling, and sometimes medication can ease the burden. Postnatal groups and therapy are often crucial.
3. Perinatal anxiety
Women can experience anxiety during pregnancy, often related to the health of the baby or childbirth fears. Prenatal yoga, mindfulness practices, seeking support from a therapist or support group, and talking openly with a trusted healthcare provider help calm fears.
4. Menopause-related mood disorders
The hormonal shifts during menopause can trigger depression, anxiety, or irritability. Regular physical activity, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), hormone replacement therapy (if appropriate), and natural remedies like flaxseed and black cohosh may support mood balance.
5. Body image issues & eating disorders
Societal beauty standards disproportionately affect women, often leading to disorders like anorexia, bulimia, or binge eating. Therapy focusing on body positivity, support groups, avoiding media that triggers insecurities, and nutritional counselling can support recovery.
6. Gender-based trauma & PTSD
Many women experience trauma from domestic violence, sexual harassment, or assault, leading to PTSD. Trauma-informed therapy, safe support networks, grounding techniques, and sometimes EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing) are effective.
7. Caregiver burnout
Women are more likely to take on caregiving roles, leading to emotional exhaustion and feelings of being overwhelmed. Setting boundaries, self-care routines, seeking respite care, and joining caregiver support groups can help reduce stress and restore balance.
8. Depression rooted in social expectations
Pressure to “do it all” like work, family, appearance, can lead to chronic stress and depression. Realigning personal goals, time management, reducing perfectionism, and therapy can help women reclaim mental peace.
9. Anxiety due to workplace discrimination
Women often face bias, harassment, or under-recognition in professional settings, leading to stress and anxiety. Assertiveness training, mentorship, therapy, building allyship at work, and knowing one's rights can empower women to manage such stressors.
10. Loneliness in single or child-free women
Cultural stigmas around single hood or choosing not to have children can lead to isolation or internalised guilt. Cultivating friendships, engaging in fulfilling activities, joining communities of like-minded individuals, and therapy can boost emotional well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
