Getting Tired Really Soon? Your Exhaustion Can Be Major Health Issue
Feeling too tired all day can mean a serious health issue. Check for the following diseases if you feel fatigue and tiredness despite giving enough rest to yourself.
Feeling tired all day is indicative of a serious health concern like depression or anaemia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lack of red blood cells causes anaemics to feel tired all day
- People suffering from sleep apnea are likely to feel extremely tired
- Chronic fatigue makes one feel exhausted even with a little exertion
Most times, you think that you are tired because you have an extremely busy schedule. But if you feel unnecessarily tired, even when you are not working and home all day, then do not ignore it. Introduce some changes in your lifestyle to see if your condition improves. Try getting more sleep, eat more wholesome and healthy foods, drink more fluids and cut down on caffeine and alcohol. If you still feel symptoms of fatigue, you probably are suffering from a serious medical issue and need medical help.
Here are some reasons why get tired really soon:
1. Anaemia
Anaemics are quite likely to feel more tired because of lack of red blood cells, which are responsible for transporting oxygen from lungs to tissues and cells. Anaemia can make you feel weak and breathless. Internal bleeding, iron or vitamin deficiency, blood loss, cancer, kidney failure, etc. are all reasons for anaemia.
Anaemic people are likely to experience difficulty in sleeping and concentrating, fast-paced heartbeats, pain in the chest and headache. Even minute exercising like walking short distances or climbing a few stairs can make anaemic people feel tired.
Anaemia can be diagnosed through a complete blood count (CBC) blood test, which is helpful in checking levels of red blood cells.
Also read: Investing In Human Capital: Towards An Anaemia Free India
2. Sleep apnea
This is another disturbing, sleep-disrupting problem which will make you feel extremely tired at all times. It is a condition where one feels difficulty in breathing while sleeping. Sleep apnea patients can find it very difficult to sleep because they tend to stop breathing for as much as 100 times in a night.
The most common symptoms of sleep apnea are snoring and tiredness all day. Sleep apnea can even cause heart diseases and high blood pressure.
Sleep apnea is diagnosed by staying overnight at sleep clinic. A polysomnogram test is done to monitor your brain activity, sleeping pattering and breathing changes while you are asleep.
Also read: Sleep Apnea Can Cause Diabetes, Hypertension
3. Chronic fatigue
Chronic fatigue is a situation where people feel extremely tired in doing normal activities. Even a little physical activity or exertion will make them exhausted. Pain in the joints and muscles, being unable to concentrate, headaches and tender lymph nodes are common symptoms of chronic fatigue.
There are no tests for diagnosing chronic fatigue. It is through the aforementioned symptoms that a doctor will get to know if a patient is suffering from chronic fatigue.
4. Depression
Yes, psychological or mental illness too can be responsible why you feel tired at all times. A disease like depression affects the way you eat, sleep and feel about yourself. People suffering from depression feel less energised and face problems with memory and concentration.
While there is no medical test for depression, doctors are able to identify if a person is suffering from depression through a series of questions. Digestive disorders, fatigue, constipation, headaches, and constantly feeling guilty and worthless are some common symptoms of depression.
Also read: 5 Herbs And Supplements To Curb Anxiety And Depression
5. Thyroid
Located in the front of your neck, the thyroid gland is responsible for producing hormones that control metabolism. When the gland produces too much thyroid hormone (a condition known as hyperthyroidism) it increases your rate of metabolism. And, when the gland produces extremely less thyroid hormones (a condition known as hypothyroidism), it leads to slowing down of the metabolism.
A person suffering from hyperthyroidism is more likely to feel tired and weak. There will weight loss along with feeling warm at all times. The heart rates becomes faster, you will feel more thirsty and women experience lesser menstrual flow.
Hypothyroidism will also make you feel weak and cause difficulty in concentration. People suffering from hypothyroidism will gain weight because of water retention, and will feel cold most of the time. Constipation and heavier menstrual flows are other symptoms of hypothyroidism.
Thyroid is diagnosed through a blood test which checks for the levels of hormones produced by thyroid gland.
Also read: The Best And Worst Foods For Your Thyroid
6. Diabetes
Researchers say that people suffering from type 2 diabetes are likely to fatigue most of the times. Type 2 diabetes makes it difficult for patients to use glucose properly. It will make you feel less energetic and thus will make you tired most of the times. You will also experience unexpected loss in weight, yeast infections, hunger pangs and frequent urination to name a few.
Diabetes can be diagnosed by a oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT), which is used to measure glucose level in the blood after fasting for 8 hours.
Also read: Know How Healthy Eating Can Control Diabetes On This Diabetes Day
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------