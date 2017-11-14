Know How Healthy Eating Can Control Diabetes On This Diabetes Day
Healthy eating is a way of life, and it makes you feel more positive, energised and stable in life.
World Diabetes Day 2017: Healthy eating habits improves your quality of life
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eating healthy is synonymous to feeling great.
- Your diet affects your mental as well as physical health.
- Eating healthy avoids many health problems.
Healthy eating is not about strict dietary limitations, staying unrealistically thin, or depriving yourself of the foods you love. Rather, its about feeling great, having more energy, improving your health, stabilising your mood.If you feel overwhelmed by all the conflicting nutrition and diet advice out there, you're not alone. It seems that for every expert who tells you a certain food is good for you, you'll find another saying exactly the opposite.
What you can do
- Learn how your diet affects your mental as well as your physical health
- Set yourself up for success by making changes gradually
- Don't think of food as "off limits"
- Reduce your portion sizes -and fill up with more fruit and veg
- Learn to spot hidden sugar in your food and avoid it
- Differentiate between healthy and unhealthy fats
- Find out how fiber intake can fill you and help lose weight
- Drinking plenty of water and keeping well hydrated
We all know that eating right can help you maintain a healthy weight and avoid certain health problems. tudies have linked eating a typical western diet filled with processed meats, packaged meals, takeout food and sugary snacks with higher rates of depression, stress, bipolar disorders and anxiety.
Eating an unhealthy diet may even play role in development if mental health disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and schizophrenia or an increased risk of suicide in young people.
Instead of emphasiszng oon ne nutrient, we need to move to food based recommendations. What we eat should be whole, minimally processed,nutritious food as close to its natural form as possible.
- Eat breakfast and eat smaller meals throughout the day
- Avoid eating late at night
- Cut back on sugar
- Moderation and not feeling stuffed is the key to a healthy diet
- We need a balance of proteins, fat, fiber,carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals to sustain a healthy body
(Dr Suneet Khanna is consultant nutritionist for weight loss, The Westside Clinic, East Patel Nagar)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.