Sleep Apnea Can Cause Diabetes, Hypertension
Sleep apnea can increase risks of obesity, snoring and a disturbed emotional health.
Sleep apnea leads causes problems in breathing while sleeping
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sleep apnea leads to collapse of muscles in air passage
- Sleep apnea can increase risk of heart diseases and diabetes
- Sleep apnea can lead to obesity
Sleep apnea is a condition where the muscles in the air passage collapse and the airways on the windpipe become narrow, when a person is asleep. This leads to people experiencing problems in breathing when they are asleep. And this highly disturbing condition of sleep apnea is now as common as hypertension, diabetes and heart diseases. And if it goes untreated, it can lead to all of the above conditions, say experts. Some of the recent studies have shown that around 53% of people, who are suspected with sleep apnea, are already suffering from diseases like diabetes or high blood pressure.
But these people continue to be unaware that they are suffering from sleep apnea. Thus, there now seems a severe need of good and effective treatment of sleep apnea.
Experts say that sleep apnea affects people between the age of 30 and 40 or older. The condition leads to diseases like obesity and blood pressure because of the body's reaction to sleep deprivation. The reaction is similar to insulin resistance, which is followed by diabetes.
Among children, sleep apnea tends to affect children from the age of 4. It leads to risk factors of obesity, snoring and enlargement of tonsils. All these conditions are responsible for increasing incidence of diabetes among children.
Diabetes can further lead to heart, kidney and respiratory tract diseases. Loss of sleep is also responsible for disturbed emotional health, increased drowsiness, loss of concentration, stress, cardiac arrest and even sudden death in the long term.
Also, people affected with sleep apnea tend to eat more. Inadequate sleep makes them deprived of energy. Thus, they consume sugar and other and other foods that can increase blood sugar levels to a great extent.
Doctors say that sleep apnea is not that common in India, but the majority of people suffering with it remain unaware of it. However, incidence of sleep apnea has increased in the past 15 years. Getting rid of smoking, alcohol and maintaining hygiene can all help in preventing sleep apnea.
