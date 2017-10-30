ASK OUR EXPERTS

5 Herbs And Supplements To Curb Anxiety And Depression

5 Herbs And Supplements To Curb Anxiety And Depression

Anxiety and depression are downright dangerous, they eat you up, both mentally and physically. Here we list some great herbs and natural supplements that can curb anxiety and depression.
5 Herbs And Supplements To Curb Anxiety And Depression

Following herbs and supplements can effectively help you cure anxiety and depression.

  1. Medications are available, but may casue side-effects.
  2. Saffron is an important anti-depressant
  3. Zinc and Omega-3 fatty acids can help cure anxiety and depression.
Depression and Anxiety are two such words that are capable enough to haunt even the best of us in the best of our times. A lot of us have experienced them at some point or the other in our lives, and those experiences were not nice, to say the least. Anxiety and depression are downright dangerous, they eat you up, both mentally and physically. Although there are medications available to cure anxiety and depression, one may not want to take them for the fear of side effects. Here we list some great herbs and natural supplements that can curb anxiety and depression.

1. Saffron

Not just is saffron a spice that tastes heavenly, it has been widely observed that Saffron could be effective in treating mild to moderate depression levels as well as anxiety, mainly because of its calming and satisfying qualities.

2. Chamomile

In a study conducted at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center in Philadelphia, patients suffering from generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) who took chamomile supplements for eight weeks were found to see a significant decrease in anxiety symptoms. So, when next time, anxiety strikes the door, you know how to hush it away.

3. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

A lack of omega-3 fatty acids may cause anxiety and depression. So, consume enough omega-3 fatty acids to keep your depression and anxiety levels in check. It is found in abundant proportions in many fishes like salmon, trout, sardines. It is also available in the form of supplements.

4. Zinc

Zinc is linked to your mental functions and growth. Thus, a lack of zinc in your diet may become a cause for anxiety and depression. That's why, zinc supplements can help you kick off the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

5. SAM-e

SAM-e or S-adenosylmethionine acts as a synthetic mood-boosting supplement, therefore helping you get rid of depression and anxiety issues.

Also Read: Yoga Can Ease Depression And Anxiety
 


