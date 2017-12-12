5 Things You Should Avoid Doing When Having Alcohol
Here are some things you must avoid in order to prevent one of the worst hangovers of your life.
Some things that we do after alcohol can have lifetime affects on our body
Delving into things we are not supposed to do or things that are harmful for us is a common occurrence once we are under the influence of alcohol. While most of those activities are often neglected as an excuse that you were too drunk to handle yourself, there are other activities which might actually turn out to be harmful and have long-term impact on our health. These activities include mixing different kinds of alcohol, having too much too quickly, having medicines after alcohol etc.
So here's a list of thing you must avoid in all circumstances for the next time you decide to get high the alcohol way:
1. Mixing alcohol with energy drinks
Mixing your alcohol with an energy drink will make you falsely believe that you're sober and will make you want to drink more than you usually do.
2. Having painkillers after alcohol consumption
While most medication should be avoided if you're having alcohol, consuming painkillers must be avoided in all circumstances. It can be life threatening and can increase risks of respiratory depression by causing breathing problems. They can also affect your memory and cause confusion.
3. Working out
Working out after having alcohol might not be a good idea as it can affect your coordination and increase risks of injury while exercising.
4. Swimming
According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol use is associated with 70% of water sports deaths. It increases your chances of drowning since your balance and coordination are both not functioning properly.
5. Avoiding to eat
Many people chose to starve themselves in order to balance the calorie intake that alcohol contributed to that day. However, this is an unhealthy habit as it may cause several nutritional deficiencies and also increase your chances of blacking out while drinking.
