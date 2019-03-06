Follow This Single Most Amazing Tip For Quick Weight Loss By Shilpa Shetty; Here's Why She Swears By It
In her recent Instagram post Shilpa Shetty said, "Your health is an investment, not an expense. Start making healthy choices now so that you don't have to regret at a later stage in your life. Choose mindfully!"
Eliminate junk food from your diet if you want to lose weight quickly.
HIGHLIGHTS
- We all know that Shilpa Shetty is a fitness inspiration to one and all
- Junk food has various health hazards and can create havoc on your health
- Health hazards of junk food can range from acne to heart issues
We all know that Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a fitness inspiration to one and all. This is clearly evident from her Instagram videos and posts. The super talented actress never fails to inspire us whether it is her fitness regime or her diet. Super-fit, slim waistline and constant glow on her face is all because of the strict diet and her strenuous workouts. In her recent Instagram post Shilpa Shetty said, "Your health is an investment, not an expense. Start making healthy choices now so that you don't have to regret at a later stage in your life. Choose mindfully!" Shilpa Shetty Kundra also said, "Don't ask why healthy food is expensive. Ask why junk food is cheap." Let us list down some of the health hazards related to junk food.
Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Teaches Us The Simplest Way To Calm Our Mind: Even Better, It Is Free Of Cost!
Junk food has various health hazards and can create havoc on your health. Junk food is extremely unhealthy, loaded with harmful chemicals and preservatives. They have no nutritional value and will only lead excess calories. Excessive consumption of junk and processed food will only lead to weight gain. Moreover, people who are on a weight loss program must eliminate these foods from their diet. Junk food is not processed in the right manner so it is usually loaded with trans-fat which is extremely unhealthy. This leads to increased cholesterol in the body which is also known as low density lipoprotein. Also, excessive salt is used as a preservative which leads to high blood pressure. Also, it may be harmful for the body as it may lead to several other heart-related ailments.
Junk food contains certain ingredients that are extremely harmful for the body. These ingredients are tasty and appeals to a lot of people, especially children. This makes children and even adults get addicted to these kinds of foods. Most of the junk food sellers do not maintain health and hygiene, so the people are at a higher risk of some stomach ailments like food poisoning or irritable bowel syndrome or even indigestion.
Also read: Fitness Diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Her Secret To Mindful Eating
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal said, " Hopping on your favorite junk can zone you into a splendid aura. However, long term health effects can be ten times hazardous than that of pleasing taste buds! Showcased reason is the key culprit behind the health issues. PAY ATTENTION!!! "Junk is the food group with zero to negligible nutrition, deteriorating the health within which later in life can turn out amongst the causes of ranging health issues." Health hazards of junk food can range from acne to heart issues, dental distress, weight gain, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, increased blood sugar levels, blotting, puffiness in body, extra calorie and sodium intake which indicates to serious illness when consumed on regular basis and large portions. Therefore, it's always recommended to make a track over complete nutrition including fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, dairy, poultry and treating yourself once in 10-15 days with your favorite dish!
In today's busy schedules, it is very easy that we resort to junk and super-convenient goods. As discussed, this should be avoided at all costs. Healthy food can be really easy to prepare and inexpensive as well.
Here's listing some foods that are cheap and extremely nutritious:
- Lentils and rice
- Fruits
- Eggs
- Vegetables
- Nuts and seeds
- Dairy products
- Oatmeal
Also read: This Yoga Pose Is Great For Your Health! Shilpa Shetty Kundra Does It And Here's Why You Should Do It Too
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.