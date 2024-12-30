Millets’ Magical Qualities And Grandma-Approved Nuskhes To Balance Festive Feasting
Millets can last all year round, making this breakfast option a perfect choice for you after or during any festival.
The post features a series of easy millet recipes posted in picture messages
The holiday season is one such time of celebration when people can't stop themselves from indulging in scrumptious meals and sweet delights. However, are these foods sabotaging your health? Worry not. A nutritional page, YouCare Lifestyle by Luke Coutinho Health & wellness, has got you covered. In an Instagram post, they suggest some easy hacks to stay energised and even balance out the festive feasting with nutrient-rich superfoods. The post covers the most challenging part of the day: preparing a healthy breakfast, which will regulate your blood sugar levels and keep you full until lunchtime, even during the holiday chaos. The post features a series of easy millet recipes posted in picture messages. Alongside it, the side note reads, “Holiday feasts don't have to throw your mornings off track! Discover how millets can be your secret to staying energized, balanced, and in control after festive indulgences. From barnyard pulao to bajra parathas, these superfoods are here to save the day (and your gut)! Swipe through for grandma-approved nuskhes (tips) and easy millet recipes that turn festive excess into fuel for the day. Ready to make mornings magical again?”
The first slide explains if holiday binging is sabotaging your mornings, then a twist to the age-old millet recipes can “help you stay in control, even after festive feasting. Get to know millets, your secret weapon against sugar spikes and mid-morning crashes!” Following which the list of recipes includes:-
- Barnyard Millet (Samak) Vegetable Pulao: This recipe is “high in fibre”, which helps “to combat post-festive bloating”, and “its essential nutrients keep energy levels steady”. To make a delicious pulao, simply add winter veggies like carrots and peas along with mild spices, to prepare a savoury and filling dish. As per Grandma's Nuskhe, the millets can be soaked overnight for better nutrient absorption.
- Foxtail Millet (Kangni) Dosa: This is another excellent breakfast option which is low in calories but rich in antioxidants. It also supports post-party detox and helps regulate blood sugar levels. To prepare the dosa, soak the Foxtail Millet and urad dal overnight. Afterwards, blend them in a thick paste and let them for fermenting overnight. You can also add fenugreek seeds for better fermentation & digestion, as per Grandma's Nuskhe. Finally, when the dish is ready to savour, serve it hot with coconut chutney.
- Pearl Millet (Bajra) Paratha with Curd: This is a delicious yet healthy alternative to many other oily or calorie-rich parathas. Its high iron content helps in sustaining energy in the body, while magnesium supports muscle relaxation after late-night celebrations. To make the millet parathas, all you need to do is knead the dough in the same pattern alongside spices like ajwain, which is beneficial in the digestive process. Ultimately, pair the dish with probiotic-rich curd to “keep your gut happy”.
- Little Millet (Kutki) Upma: This recipe is extremely high in protein and B vitamins. These keep you full, which helps in curbing mid-day snack attacks. The upma recipe is also Gluten-free, making it perfect for a break from heavy festive foods. To prepare the dish, sauté the millet with onions, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and fresh veggies, and that's all your healthy and filling breakfast option is ready. The light yet satisfying recipe will keep you full until lunchtime and prevent sugar binges later.
- Kodo Millet Sweet Porridge: Worried how to beat the sugar cravings? The post also included a fibre-rich recipe, which is helpful in flushing out toxins from indulgent feasting. It is “gentle on digestion, easing morning acidity and satisfy sweet cravings the healthy way”. To prepare the dish, cook the Kodo Millet in almond milk, add cinnamon and a touch of jaggery to it, and the sweet delight will be ready to savour.
The post also explains how Millets help beat the excess holiday binging:
- Balance Blood Sugar: It must be remembered that avoiding the mid-morning energy crash and consuming millet instead of this is helpful in maintaining blood sugar levels.
- High in Fiber & Protein: The millet is a kind of superfood that keeps one full for a longer period of time. Hence, it helps a person to say "no" to extra sweets.
- Gentle on the Gut: Millet is a soothing reset from rich holiday meals and is easily digestible.
However, the post concludes with a disclaimer that reads, “This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for any questions or concerns regarding your health.”
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
