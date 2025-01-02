Home »  Living Healthy »  Nutritionist Explains How To Plate For Each Meal For Long Term Health

Nutritionist Explains How To Plate For Each Meal For Long Term Health

The power of a balanced plate lies in its capacity to offer a broad range of nutrients that promote overall wellness.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jan 2, 2025 09:36 IST
4-Min Read
Nutritionist Explains How To Plate For Each Meal For Long Term Health

"Adjust as needed and feel the difference in your energy and health." says nutritionist

Proper nutrition is the cornerstone of health and directly affects our physical well-being, emotional stability, and mental clarity. The body receives the nutrients it needs from a well-balanced meal. A complete meal, full of essential nutrients, provides energy, enhances cognitive function and maintains mood stability. It also strengthens the immune system, which reduces the likelihood of illness and speeds up recovery when it does occur. The power of a balanced plate lies in its capacity to offer a broad range of nutrients that promote overall wellness.

If you are confused about how to make a balanced plate for your meals? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is here to help. In her latest Instagram post, she explains a simple trick for plate dressing. Visualize your plate divided into four sections:

Half the plate for vegetables and fill it with a variety of colourful veggies like leafy greens, salads, or sabzi of your choice. These provide essential fibre, vitamins, and minerals that support digestion, immunity, and overall health. If you skip this step, you're missing out on fibre, which supports digestion and prevents bloating, plus vitamins and minerals crucial for immunity and energy.



RELATED STORIES
related

New Year's Resolutions For Mental Health

Mental Health New Year Resolutions: These resolutions help cultivate a stronger, more balanced mind and body connection, empowering individuals to handle life's challenges effectively.

related

Benefits Of Yoga: 8 Yoga Asanas To Get Relief From Lower Back Pain

Benefits Of Yoga: Let us delve into eight effective yoga poses that can help you find relief from lower back pain.

For protein, add plant-based options like lentils, pulses, or paneer, or animal-based sources like eggs, fish, or chicken in one-quarter of your plate. Proteins are the building blocks of muscles, skin, and hormones and keep you feeling full for longer.  

Save one-quarter of your plate for carbs sources such as roti, rice, quinoa, or millet. Carbs are your body's main source of energy and are essential for both physical and mental activities. Avoiding carbs might leave you feeling drained or unable to concentrate later.



A spoonful of healthy fats is also an essential part of a balanced diet. Add ghee to your roti, seed powder to your dal, or enjoy a bowl of yoghurt. Healthy fats help absorb vitamins, improve brain function, and keep your skin and hair healthy.

"Balance isn't about dieting—it's a sustainable lifestyle that ensures you're giving your body the right fuel. So, next time you're eating, take a moment to evaluate your plate. Adjust as needed and feel the difference in your energy and health," concludes Nmami. 


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases