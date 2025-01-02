Nutritionist Explains How To Plate For Each Meal For Long Term Health
The power of a balanced plate lies in its capacity to offer a broad range of nutrients that promote overall wellness.
"Adjust as needed and feel the difference in your energy and health." says nutritionist
Proper nutrition is the cornerstone of health and directly affects our physical well-being, emotional stability, and mental clarity. The body receives the nutrients it needs from a well-balanced meal. A complete meal, full of essential nutrients, provides energy, enhances cognitive function and maintains mood stability. It also strengthens the immune system, which reduces the likelihood of illness and speeds up recovery when it does occur. The power of a balanced plate lies in its capacity to offer a broad range of nutrients that promote overall wellness.
If you are confused about how to make a balanced plate for your meals? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is here to help. In her latest Instagram post, she explains a simple trick for plate dressing. Visualize your plate divided into four sections:
Half the plate for vegetables and fill it with a variety of colourful veggies like leafy greens, salads, or sabzi of your choice. These provide essential fibre, vitamins, and minerals that support digestion, immunity, and overall health. If you skip this step, you're missing out on fibre, which supports digestion and prevents bloating, plus vitamins and minerals crucial for immunity and energy.
For protein, add plant-based options like lentils, pulses, or paneer, or animal-based sources like eggs, fish, or chicken in one-quarter of your plate. Proteins are the building blocks of muscles, skin, and hormones and keep you feeling full for longer.
Save one-quarter of your plate for carbs sources such as roti, rice, quinoa, or millet. Carbs are your body's main source of energy and are essential for both physical and mental activities. Avoiding carbs might leave you feeling drained or unable to concentrate later.
A spoonful of healthy fats is also an essential part of a balanced diet. Add ghee to your roti, seed powder to your dal, or enjoy a bowl of yoghurt. Healthy fats help absorb vitamins, improve brain function, and keep your skin and hair healthy.
"Balance isn't about dieting—it's a sustainable lifestyle that ensures you're giving your body the right fuel. So, next time you're eating, take a moment to evaluate your plate. Adjust as needed and feel the difference in your energy and health," concludes Nmami.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.