Fennel Water Benefits: Nutritionist Shares 4 Amazing Reasons To Sip On It Every Day

Fennel Water Benefits: Nutritionist Shares 4 Amazing Reasons To Sip On It Every Day

हिंदी में पढ़ें

Fennel water benefits: Drinking fennel water will help in hydrating you, which in itself has a range of benefits, including weight loss. Fennel seeds are also anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antifungal in nature.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Feb 16, 2021 02:20 IST
4-Min Read


Fennel water can be prepared by soaking fennel seeds in water overnight

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Fennel seeds are rich in fibre
  2. Fennel water can help in getting rid of flatulence
  3. Fennel seeds can help in reducing acidity, gas and bloating

The power of tonics like ginger water, lemon water, ajwain water, jeera water and even fennel water are unprecedented. In this article, we are going to specifically talk about fennel water, about which nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently spoke, on Instagram. Fennel water, as the name suggests, is made by soaking fennel seeds in water. Fennel seeds or sauf, are rich in fibre. One tbsp or 6 gms of fennels seeds can give you around 2 gms of fibre. Fibre-content of fennel seeds is probably why they are so popular for aiding better digestion.

Fennel water benefits from an expert


Newsbeep

Increasing your fibre intake is considered to be beneficial for weight loss. Foods rich in fibre are filling in nature and keep you full for longer, thus reducing overall calorie intake. Additionally, fibre helps in forming the bulk of stools and eases bowel movement. For those suffering from constipation, eating more fibre can be the ideal choice.

Also read: Make This Powder With Turmeric, Dry Ginger, Fennel And Other Kitchen Ingredients To Naturally Boost Your Immunity

Coming over to fennel seed water, as mentioned above, you can prepare it by simply soaking a few fennel seeds in water, preferably overnight. You can add lemon juice or rock salt to it for additional flavour or have it as it is. Sip on it first thing in the morning and also drink it throughout the day.

According to Agarwal, drinking fennel water can help with the following benefits:

  • Relieve flatulence
  • Boost digestion
  • Reduce acidity
  • Relieve painful periods

Furthermore, drinking fennel water will help in hydrating you, which in itself has a range of benefits, including weight loss. Fennel seeds are also anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antifungal in nature.

Also read: Fennel Seeds Health Benefits: Learn Different Ways To Use These Amazing Seeds

Apart from having fennel water, you can also chew on fennel seeds after your meals - it is an age-old time-tested remedy for aiding digestion. Fennel seeds can also be added to your masala chai.

Have fennel seeds every day, in whatever form you like the most!

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

