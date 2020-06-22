Fennel Seeds Health Benefits: Learn Different Ways To Use These Amazing Seeds
Fennel seeds health benefits: Saunf can offer you multiple health benefits. It is an effective home remedy for various health issues. Here's a list of benefits fennel seeds can offer you and different ways to use these seeds.
Fennel seeds can help you boost digestion naturally
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fennel seeds can help you boost digestion
- You can chew some fennel seeds post meal
- Prepare fennel tea for some amazing health benefits
Fennel seeds are a common part of an Indian kitchen. These are commonly consumed post-meal as a mouth freshener. These seeds are also added to different foods and drinks. Fennel seeds have a cooling and refreshing taste. It adds a strong flavour to foods. In India, it is added to different desserts to add flavour. Not just a great taste saunf can offer you some amazing health benefits too. It is rich in fibre and contains antimicrobial properties. Fennel seeds are also rich in anti-inflammatory properties. You can use fennel seeds in different ways. Read on to understand different ways to use fennel seeds and some amazing health benefits these can offer.
Health benefits of fennel seeds and different ways to use these
- Fennel seeds contain antibacterial properties, antifungal qualities and anti-inflammatory properties. These help boost digestion and helps relieve an upset stomach.
- Saunf is also an effective remedy for acid reflux. It can leave a soothing effect that can help control the discomfort caused by acid reflux. Gassiness can also be controlled with fennel seeds.
- Fennel seeds are high in fibre. High-fibre foods can help prevent and control constipation.
- A study published in the Journal of Food Science explains that chewing fennels seeds can increase the level of nitrite in saliva which helps regulate blood pressure numbers.
- Drinking fennel tea can also help in weight loss by removing toxins from the body and improving metabolism.
- By providing various vitamins and detoxification, fennel seeds can also help you achieve glowing skin.
Ways to use fennel seeds
Fennel tea: Take one cup of water and add one-two tablespoons of fennel seeds and boil this. You can also add two slices of fresh ginger to it. Boil them properly and later strain the tea. In the end, you may add honey to enhance the taste.
Fennel water: This is also a quite simple recipe. Soak one to two tablespoons of fennel seeds in a cup of water and keep it overnight. Drink this water as the first thing in the morning. You can also chew some of the soaked fennel seeds.
