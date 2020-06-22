ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Fennel Seeds Health Benefits: Learn Different Ways To Use These Amazing Seeds

Fennel Seeds Health Benefits: Learn Different Ways To Use These Amazing Seeds

Fennel seeds health benefits: Saunf can offer you multiple health benefits. It is an effective home remedy for various health issues. Here's a list of benefits fennel seeds can offer you and different ways to use these seeds.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jun 22, 2020 06:47 IST
2-Min Read
Fennel Seeds Health Benefits: Learn Different Ways To Use These Amazing Seeds

Fennel seeds can help you boost digestion naturally

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Fennel seeds can help you boost digestion
  2. You can chew some fennel seeds post meal
  3. Prepare fennel tea for some amazing health benefits

Fennel seeds are a common part of an Indian kitchen. These are commonly consumed post-meal as a mouth freshener. These seeds are also added to different foods and drinks. Fennel seeds have a cooling and refreshing taste. It adds a strong flavour to foods. In India, it is added to different desserts to add flavour. Not just a great taste saunf can offer you some amazing health benefits too. It is rich in fibre and contains antimicrobial properties. Fennel seeds are also rich in anti-inflammatory properties. You can use fennel seeds in different ways. Read on to understand different ways to use fennel seeds and some amazing health benefits these can offer.

Health benefits of fennel seeds and different ways to use these


RELATED STORIES
related

Fennel Tea: Here's How This Tea Can Help Eliminate Digestive Issues; Know Method To Prepare It

Fennel tea is a healthy caffeine free beverage which can help you say goodbye to digestive issues. Read here to know some amazing health benefits of fennel tea. Also learn method to prepare it.

related

Fennel Seeds: 7 Surprising Health Benefits Of Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are enriched with a wide variety of nutrients which benefit your health in a plethora of ways. From treating heartburn to curing menstrual problems, fennel seeds can do it all.

  • Fennel seeds contain antibacterial properties, antifungal qualities and anti-inflammatory properties. These help boost digestion and helps relieve an upset stomach.
  • Saunf is also an effective remedy for acid reflux. It can leave a soothing effect that can help control the discomfort caused by acid reflux. Gassiness can also be controlled with fennel seeds.
  • Fennel seeds are high in fibre. High-fibre foods can help prevent and control constipation.
  • A study published in the Journal of Food Science explains that chewing fennels seeds can increase the level of nitrite in saliva which helps regulate blood pressure numbers.
  • Drinking fennel tea can also help in weight loss by removing toxins from the body and improving metabolism.
  • By providing various vitamins and detoxification, fennel seeds can also help you achieve glowing skin.
d3n2p5m

Fennel seeds can help you beat acid reflux and other digestive issues
Photo Credit: iStock

Ways to use fennel seeds

Fennel tea: Take one cup of water and add one-two tablespoons of fennel seeds and boil this. You can also add two slices of fresh ginger to it. Boil them properly and later strain the tea. In the end, you may add honey to enhance the taste.

Also read: Fennel Tea: Here's How This Tea Can Help Eliminate Digestive Issues; Know Method To Prepare It

Fennel water: This is also a quite simple recipe. Soak one to two tablespoons of fennel seeds in a cup of water and keep it overnight. Drink this water as the first thing in the morning. You can also chew some of the soaked fennel seeds.

Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Fennel Seeds: 7 Surprising Health Benefits Of Fennel Seeds

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
A Quick Guide To Understanding PCOS
Gallstones: Signs, Symptoms And Treatment Options
Body Mass Index (BMI): Know your ideal body weight
How To Recognise A Stroke
Tips To Prevent Childhood Obesity
Asthma - Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Methods
All You Need To Know About Kidney Stones
Is It Safe To Have Mangoes If You Have Diabetes?
What Is Dehydration? Know How To Deal With It
Insomnia: A Sleep Disorder You Must Not Ignore

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Get Flawless Skin With This Homemade Matcha Tea Face Pack; Know The Benefits
Skincare Tips: Get Flawless Skin With This Homemade Matcha Tea Face Pack; Know The Benefits

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases