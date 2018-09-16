Feeling Bloated Or Constipated? Try Elimination Diet As Permanent Solution To All Your Problems
Elimination diet is the one which help in identifying food intolerances, allergies and sensitivities through the diet. It is followed by removing certain foods which can cause uncomfortable symptoms.
Elimination diet works by eliminating certain food groups from the diet
HIGHLIGHTS
- Elimination diet can help in reducing symptoms of IBS
- It can help in dealing with skin conditions like eczema
- It can help in identifying foods which cause digestion problems
Elimination diet is the one which help in identifying food intolerances, allergies and sensitivities through the diet. It is followed by removing certain foods which can cause uncomfortable symptoms. These foods can later be reintroduced to check if they are still causing the same symptoms. Dietitians and allergists have been using elimination diets for quite long in order to help people find out their food intolerances. An elimination diet lasts only for five or six weeks and is helpful for people who have a sensitive gout, food allergies or intolerances. Elimination diet can help a person get rid of gas, bloating, constipation, nausea and diarrhoea.
Phases of elimination diet
The elimination diet works in two phases:
1. Elimination phase
2. Reintroduction phase
Elimination phase
This is the phase which involves removing foods which you suspect trigger uncomfortable symptoms for a short period of time, say for around 3 weeks. Foods which cause uncomfortable symptoms as well the ones which the body cannot tolerate, are both eliminated from the diet. Common instances of these foods are gluten foods, sea food, corn, soy, nuts, citrus fruits and nightshade vegetables. This phase helps in determining if symptoms are caused by food or an underlying health condition.
Also read: Following Diet Trends? You Must Stop Now! Rujuta Diwekar Tells Why
Reintroduction phase
In this phase, the eliminated foods are slowly reintroduced in the diet. Each food group needs to be introduced over a period of two or 3 days. This phase may cause skin rashes, joint pain, migraines, bloating, difficulty in sleeping, stomach pain and changes in bowel habits. If you don't experience these symptoms, you can successfully move to reintroducing the next food group. Otherwise, it will simply help you identify the food trigger which was causing the different symptoms.
The entire process of elimination takes around 5 to 6 weeks. But make sure you eliminate a food group only under medical supervision in order to avoid any nutritional deficiencies.
Also read: Include Nuts, Eggs And Beans In Your Diet To Gain Muscle Strength
Foods which are commonly eliminated in elimination diet
Citrus fruits like oranges, nuts and seeds, legumes like beans and lentils, nightshade vegetables like peppers and eggplant, meats and fish, dairy products, fats like butter and mayonnaise, starchy foods like bread and oats, spices and condiments like mustard and sauces, beverages like black tea, coffee and soda, and sugar and sweets are avoided in elimination diet.
Foods you can eat in elimination diet
Food which you can eat in elimination diet are fruits excluding citrus fruits, grains including rice and buckwheat, most vegetables excluding nightshade vegetables, dairy substitutes like coconut milk, fats like cold-pressed olive oil, flaxseed oil and coconut oil, beverages like water and herbal teas, spices and condiments like fresh herbs, black pepper, spices and apple cider vinegar.
Also read: Foods Rich In Fibre: Make Sure To Include Them In Your Diet
Benefits of elimination diet
Apart from reducing uncomfortable symptoms, elimination diet has other benefits too. Following are some benefits of elimination diet:
1. It may reduce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS): IBS is a common gut disorder which can be dealt with by following an elimination diet. Elimination diet can help in getting rid of symptoms like stomach cramps, bloating and gas.
2. It may help in reducing ADHD symptoms: Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is quite common among children, and even adults. Some studies have found that elimination diet can help in reducing symptoms of ADHD in children.
3. It may help people with eosinophilic esophagitis: This is a chronic condition where allergies can cause inflammation of the esophagus. People with eosinophilic esophagitis find it difficult to swallow dense and dry foods, and are at higher risk of choking.
4. It may help in eczema: Elimination diets can be helpful in dealing with skin conditions like eczema. Eczema can cause itchy, red and inflamed skin and is often believed to be triggered because of certain foods.
5. It may help in reducing migraines: Inflammation is one of the many causes which can trigger migraine. Removing foods which trigger inflammation under the elimination diet can help in reducing chronic migraines.
However, it has to be noted that an elimination diet must be followed under medical supervision only. This is especially important to avoid any nutritional deficiencies because of elimination of certain food groups.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.