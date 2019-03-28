Eggs And Other Foods That Can Help You Get Rid Of Split Ends
Split ends can be caused by thermal, mechanical or chemical stress or when the hair becomes damaged. This tends to weaken the protective outer layer of the hair cuticle. But thanks to some home remedies, you can make your hair healthy all over again.
The term split ends refers to the splitting or fraying of the hair shaft at the tip of your hair.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lack of proper nourishment can make the problem of split ends worse
- Yogurt is rich in calcium and protein and other healthy nutrients
- Honey is a sticky substance which can actually benefit your hair
Well! Who would not like to have smooth, shiny and healthy hair? But due to a large variety of chemical products available in the market, our hair tends to get damaged. Some of the common hair problems are dry hair, hair falling or thinning, gray hair or even split ends. The term split ends refers to the splitting or fraying of the hair shaft at the tip of your hair. The condition is medically called trichoptilosis. Split ends can be caused by thermal, mechanical or chemical stress or when the hair becomes damaged. This tends to weaken the protective outer layer of the hair cuticle. Lack of proper nourishment can make the problem of split ends even worse. They can look unappealing and make your hair shabby. But thanks to some home remedies, you can make your hair healthy all over again.
Also read: Packed With All The Essential Nutrients This Common Ingredient Can Help Reduce Hair Fall
These home remedies can help get you rid of split ends:
1. Egg mask
Eggs are rich in protein and essential fatty acids in eggs can help treat split ends. Hair are primarily made up of protein and this is why eggs can help strengthen the hair follicles. In addition, eggs will make your hair smooth, reduce tangles, and make your hair thick. You can use an egg hair mask by mixing some oil or curd.
2. Coconut oil
Not only for health but coconut oil is rich in healthy fatty acids which makes it an excellent natural conditioner that can nourish your split ends.
3. Yoghurt
Yogurt is again rich in calcium and protein and other healthy nutrients. You can combine yoghurt with egg or oil to make a hair mask. You can use this hair mask on regular basis for lustrous and thick hair.
4. Bananas
The light and creamy texture of bananas is great for conditioning hair and can help you get rid of split ends. Rich in potassium and antioxidants you can make a hair mask with a mashed banana. You can even mix in some honey, lemon juice or coconut oil for extra moisture. Apply it to your split ends and wash it after it dries.
Also read: 7 Amazing Ways To Stop Prevent Hair Thinning
5. Milk
The protein in milk can be beneficial for your hair and will make dry ends silky and soft. Simply dip your hair in warm milk or rinse your entire head. Even almond milk, soya milk or coconut milk will help treat your damaged hair.
6. Honey
Honey is a sticky substance which can actually benefit your hair. It is powerful enough to attract moisture and retain the moisture. You can thin out honey by combining milk, lemon juice or even oil to it.
Also read: This Is What Your Eyes, Skin And Hair Tell About Your Health
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.