6 Tips To Re-Grow Hair Naturally
Thankfully, there are natural remedies to help you re-grow hair. Check here.
Beat hair thinning and hair loss with these natural remedies
HIGHLIGHTS
- Onion juice can do wonders when it comes to growing hair back
- Apple cider vinegar enhances pH balance which improves hair growth
- Methi is an old and popular home remedy for hair
Are you shedding more hair than usual? Have you started noticing hair thinning and patchy baldness? Take caution before it gets worse!
Hair loss is devastating for both men and women. Thankfully there are ways to get them back. All sorts of supplements, medication and therapies are available to improve hair growth. But the better and safer option is natural techniques of doing the same. Here's a list of tips to help you re-grow hair the natural way.
Also read: Vitamins Needed For Hair Growth And Their Sources
1. Onion juice
Onion juice can do wonders when it comes to growing hair back. If you are dealing with patchy hair or chronic hair loss, try this remedy. Just shred some onions and extract the juice. Apply it on your hair for an hour and wash it off. You can also use potato juice instead.
2. Coconut milk
Potassium, iron and essential minerals in coconut milk make it the ideal remedy for growing hair naturally. Use freshly extracted coconut milk and not the packaged option available in the market. Add half a lemon juice to it and some lavender oil. Mix it thoroughly and apply on your hair. Leave it on for 4 to 5 hours and wash it off.
3. Apple cider vinegar
ACV is known to enhance pH balance which improves hair growth and keeps the scalp clean as well. Add 15 ml of ACV to a cup of water and apply it thoroughly on your hair. Use it after washing your hair.
Also read: 5 Natural Hair Conditioners You Can Make At Home
4. Methi (fenugreek seeds)
Methi is an old and popular home remedy for hair. Its protein and nicotinic acid content stimulate hair growth. For preparation, add some water to a tablespoon of methi seeds and grind it into a smooth paste. Add either coconut oil or coconut milk to it and apply it on your hair for half an hour. Wash it off with normal water. This remedy is known not only for stimulating hair growth but also for maintaining their colour.
5. Green tea
That little green tea left in the tea bags can indeed be used. Apply it on your scalp and leave it on for an hour. This boosts hair growth and prevents hair loss.
6. Amla
The fruit rich in vitamin C is what you need for beautiful, lustrous, black hair. Add a few spoons of amla juice or amla powder to a few spoons of lemon juice and apply it on your hair. Allow it to dry and then wash it off with water. It also prevents graying.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------