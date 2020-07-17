ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Do Not Miss These Amazing Health Benefits Of Mulberries This Monsoon

Do Not Miss These Amazing Health Benefits Of Mulberries This Monsoon

Mulberries health benefits: These berries are beneficial for your overall health. This rainy season do not miss the amazing health benefits of mulberries. Read on to know these.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jul 17, 2020 06:40 IST
2-Min Read
Do Not Miss These Amazing Health Benefits Of Mulberries This Monsoon

Mulberries are beneficial for your digestive health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Mulberries contain fibre beneficial for your digestive health
  2. These berries contain potassium good for blood pressure
  3. Mulberries are commonly available in rainy season

The rainy season offers a variety of fruits and vegetables. Mulberries commonly known as shahtoot in India are commonly available during the rainy season. These are loaded with some amazing health benefits. From a bright red to deep red and slightly black colour, these berries offer an amazing taste as well. Not just raw, mulberries can be used to prepare jams, sauces, syrup and much more. Fresh mulberries are low in calories and high in water content. If you are trying to lose weight, these berries can perfectly satisfy your sweet tooth. In this article, you will understand the multiple health benefits of eating mulberries.

Health benefits of mulberries


1. Loaded with nutrients

Mulberries can offer you a wide variety of nutrients. These berries contain natural sugar, protein, fibre, vitamin C, iron, vitamin K1, potassium and vitamin E. Almost 88 percent of mulberries is water. These essential nutrients can offer you multiple health benefits.

Also read: Drinking This Berry Juice May Lower Blood Pressure

2. May help lower cholesterol

Unhealthy cholesterol levels are linked with multiple chronic diseases especially heart disease. Diet consumed has a major impact on your cholesterol levels. Several foods can promote healthy cholesterol and mulberries are one of these.

qv3u4958

Mulberries are good for your heart health as these help in controlling cholesterol levels
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Good for digestion

Fibre in mulberries can support healthy digestion. Foods rich in fibre can ensure better bowel movement and keeps digestive issues at bay.

Also read: 11 Foods That Are Great For Digestion

4. May Help in weight loss

Mulberries contain fibre and high water content. These properties make mulberries weight loss friendly. You can eat these with other seasonal fruits to support the weight loss process.

udeleb6g

Mulberries contain very few calories that can help in weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Boost immunity

Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: 5 Natural Immunity Boosters You Must Add To Your Diet

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Top 10 Healthy Lifestyle Habits
Dengue Fever: Be Cautious Of Those Mosquito Bites
Eczema: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Options
All You Need To Know About UTI
Birth Control: Know Your Options
Effective Ways To Quit Smoking
First Aid For Cuts And Burns: Guidelines And Tips For Safety
A Quick Guide To Understanding PCOS
Gallstones: Signs, Symptoms And Treatment Options
Body Mass Index (BMI): Know your ideal body weight

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases